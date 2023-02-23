  
BRS first plenary in Hyderabad on April 27, KCR to showcase Oppn unity

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 23, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2023, 7:09 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao plans to convene the first BRS plenary in Hyderabad on April 27. (File Photo)
Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao plans to convene the first BRS plenary in Hyderabad on April 27 as a show of strength by the non-BJP parties against the BJP-led government at the Centre by inviting Chief Ministers and leaders of regional parties opposing BJP. This will be the first plenary meeting following the party's rebranding from TRS to BRS.

The CM is planning to invite Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, Jharkhand CM Hemanth Soren, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and other non-BJP national and regional leaders to the party's plenary as well as hold a public meeting with them in the city.

Every year on April 27, the TRS has been holding its annual plenary to mark the party’s formation with the sole objective of achieving separate statehood to Telangana.

After successfully achieving Telangana statehood in 2014 and coming to power twice in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections, Rao decided to change the party's name to BRS in October last year in order to foray into national politics and emerge as an alternative to the BJP-led NDA at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Accordingly, the TRS state executive passed a unanimous resolution on October 5, 2022, on the occasion of Dasara renaming itself as BRS and sought the EC’s approval. The EC approved the name change on December 8, 2022, and Rao formally launched the BRS by hoisting the party flag on December 9, 2022.

However, there was confusion within the party circles whether to hold the plenary on April 27 or on December 8 when the EC gave its nod to name change, or on December 9 when CM formally launched the party.

Party sources said that the CM finally zeroed in on holding plenary on April 27 on the ground that it was on this day in 2001 the party was formed and the party just changed its name to BRS in December 2022 and BRS is not a new party. The CM reportedly felt that there was no need to change the plenary date due to its name change to BRS.

