Tamil Nadu local body polls: DMK takes massive lead in with 281 wards

ANI
Published Feb 22, 2022, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2022, 1:14 pm IST
In town panchayats, AIADMK is leading at 30 wards, indicating that it is a clean sweep for the DMK
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers holding placards of Party President and Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin, celebrate after the party's victory in the local body elections, at the party headquarters, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers holding placards of Party President and Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin, celebrate after the party's victory in the local body elections, at the party headquarters, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is leading with 281 wards in town panchayats while the party is ahead on 98 wards in municipalities.

In town panchayats, All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is leading at 30 wards, indicating that it is a clean sweep for the DMK, according to data from the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) website.

 

A DMK transgender candidate Ganga has won from ward 37 of Vellore Municipal Corporation (VMC).

In VMC, DMK has won 14 wards, AIADMK and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) 4 wards each, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK) 1 and independent candidates have won three wards.

The urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu were held on Saturday for 12,607 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats.

There are 57,778 candidates contesting for 12,607 posts.

