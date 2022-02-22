Nation Politics 22 Feb 2022 Bangaru Bharat on KC ...
Nation, Politics

Bangaru Bharat on KCR's agenda

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 22, 2022, 6:39 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2022, 6:39 am IST
KCR stated that divisive and communal politics were being promoted in the country which should not be allowed under any circumstances
CM KCR addressing a public meeting in Narayankhed after laying the foundation for the construction of Sangameshwara and Basaveshwara lift irrigation projects. (Photo: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday vowed to develop the country into a ‘Bangaru Bharat’ (Golden India) on the lines of ‘Bangaru Telangana’. He sought the support and blessings of people in his attempts to create Bangaru Bharat by playing a key role in national politics in the coming days.

He reiterated that he would play a key role in national politics and ens-re that India was more developed than the US and other developed countries in the world. He said people from other countries would obtain visas to come to India for jobs and other opportunities and not the other way round as was being witnessed at present. His comments came a day after he met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday as part of his attempts to forge an anti-BJP front of political parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He was addressing a public meeting in Narayankhed after laying the foundation for the construction of Sangameshwara and Basaveshwara lift irrigation projects.

 

“We put up a united fight for 14 years and achieved Telangana. There was no adequate power, drinking water, irrigation water etc when Telangana was formed. Within seven years, we resolved all these issues. Today, Telangana is the only state providing 24x7 uninterrupted power to all consumers. Mission Bhagiratha, Kaleshwaram and other irrigation projects have permanently solved drinking water and irrigation water problems. We have developed TS into Bangaru Telangana in seven years. In the same manner, let us develop India into Bangaru Bharat. I need your support to achieve this,” he remarked.

 

Referring to his meeting with Thackeray, Rao said, “Thackeray inquired about the Telangana government's schemes of Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima. He told me Maharashtra people residing near Telangana borders were pressuring them to implement these schemes. People across various states are demanding their respective state governments to implement our schemes.”

Stating that India had abundant natural and human resources which no other country could boast of in the world, he said the previous governments and rulers at the Centre failed to tap this potential due to which India could not develop in a manner that it was supposed to achieve even after 75 years of Independence.

 

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao stated that divisive and communal politics were being promoted in the country which should not be allowed under any circumstances. Instead, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao suggested that the focus should be on development and employment to facilitate the establishment of industries and the creation of employment opportunities for the youth.

“We cannot have development without maintaining a peaceful atmosphere and proper maintenance of law and order. It is time that people discuss this issue among themselves and come to a conclusion. Let us all progress without any discrimination of caste, religion or community. It is for all these reasons that I have decided to plunge into national politics,” he said.

 

The Chief Minister posed questions to the people in the meeting whether they wanted him to go into national politics to develop India and whether they would support him. The people replied in the affirmative.

Thanking people, Rao said he could achieve Telangana state and Bangaru Telangana with their support and requested them to extend the same support to achieve Bangaru Bharat.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, bangaru telangana, 2024 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


