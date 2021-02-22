Nation Politics 22 Feb 2021 YSRC celebrates big ...
YSRC celebrates big win in gram panchayat elections, refutes TD allegations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 22, 2021, 4:03 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2021, 4:03 am IST
The YSRC claimed that its partymen won 9429 gram panchayats in the four phases involving a total of 11513 gram panchayats
Adviser to the government on public affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, thanked the people for giving a spectacular win to the YSRC. (Photo: Facebbok @SajjalaOfficial)
VIJAYAWADA: Ruling YSR Congress leaders and cadres celebrated the massive win of YSRC supporters in the Gram Panchayat polls, including the fourth and last phase elections, at the central party office at Tadepalli on Sunday night.

The leaders were jubilant over the “clean sweep” of the YSRC in the last phase of the elections. They burst crackers and danced around in a show of happiness.

 

The YSRC claimed that its partymen won 9429 gram panchayats in the four phases involving a total of 11513 gram panchayats. YSRC won 2616 GPs in first phase, 2654 in the second phase, 2604 in the third phase and 1555 in the fourth phase, for which the counting was continuing on Sunday night.

Adviser to the government on public affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, thanked the people for giving a spectacular win to the YSRC. He refuted the allegations of the Telugu Desam that the ruling party had warned voters the welfare schemes launched by the Jagan government for the weaker sections will be stopped if the YSRC supporters did not win the GP polls.

 

He said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has included all the eligible in the welfare schemes on a saturation basis. No one was left out. “The benefits are reaching the people at their doorsteps. The opposition parties, mainly the TD, conspired to win the election through unfair means but the people supported the YSRC for its good governance.”

Ramakrishna Reddy said the credit for the mammoth win for YSRC men in the gram panchayat elections “should go fully to CM Jagan.”

He claimed that the gram panchayat polls were fought on non-party basis. Hence, YSRC ministers, legislators and CM Jagan did not participate in the election campaign. “The people supported the government due to the welfare and development activities undertaken by the government in a fair manner and without any scent of corruption. Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu was confined to Telangana most of the time and visited AP occasionally.  With this humiliating defeat, Naidu will be forced to remain in Telangana for all the time hereafter.”

 

YSRC state general secretary Lella Appi Reddy, minister for municipal administration and urban development Botsa Satyanarayana and other leaders participated in the celebration programme.  

...
