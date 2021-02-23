Nation Politics 22 Feb 2021 Starting troubles fo ...
Nation, Politics

Starting troubles for Surabhi Vani Devi in filing nominations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 23, 2021, 4:20 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2021, 4:20 am IST
The Returning Officer (R.O.) objected to the nomination papers being submitted in the older format
As Vani Devi is new to politics, several party leaders were present to scrutinise and ensure her nomination papers and other matters were properly done. (Photo: DC/ surenderreddy singireddy)
Hyderabad: Political newbie Surabhi Vani Devi, the TRS official nominee for the Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar graduate constituency and daughter of late prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, ran into some starting problems while filing her nomination.

The Returning Officer (R.O.) objected to the nomination papers being submitted in the older format. Following this, Vani Devi spent some time at the chamber of the R.O. Several TRS party leaders complained of feeling claustrophobic while others scampered and rushed about as they submitted the new nomination papers, in the correct format, as demanded by the officer.

 

As Vani Devi is new to politics, several party leaders were present to scrutinise and ensure her nomination papers and other matters were properly done. Since Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao announced that he was allotting a ticket to Vani Devi late on Sunday, all the arrangements had to be made to file the nominations on Monday.

On Monday morning, the TRS supremo handed over the B-form to the candidate at Pragathi Bhavan.

When contacted, Priyanka Ala, the Returning Officer, said that some discrepancies were found in the affidavit and shortfalls were notified to the candidate, who was given time to rectify it as per the rules.

 

After handing over the B-form, Chief Minister Rao conducted a meeting with ministers, MLA and MLCs, and directed them to hit the ground running as the party had little time to campaign. Besides the candidate Vani Devi, the meeting was attended by ministers from Hyderabad, the erstwhile Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar districts, MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

After the meeting, Vani Devi went to Gun Park to pay homage to the pillar of martyrs. She later went to the GHMC office to file her nomination. Earlier in the morning, she started the day by paying floral tributes to her father at the PV Ghat on Necklace Road.

 

