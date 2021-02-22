Nation Politics 22 Feb 2021 Revanth urges Vani t ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth urges Vani to withdraw nomination, says KCR insulted PV family

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 22, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2021, 7:11 am IST
The Malkajgiri MP further said that Chandrashekar Rao was indulging in dirty politics by bringing Vani into the picture at the last minute
Revanth urged her not to fall prey to KCR’s machinations and asked her to think twice before taking the next political step. — DC file photo
 Revanth urged her not to fall prey to KCR’s machinations and asked her to think twice before taking the next political step. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: The TRS party fielded S. Vani Devi, educationist and daughter of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, only to tarnish the image of the Pamulaparthi family, Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy said on Monday.

Mr Reddy said that if Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had any love or respect for the family of late P.V. Narasimha Rao, he should nominate her under either the Governor’s quota or send her to Rajya Sabha.

 

He questioned why Chandrashekar Rao offered her an MLC seat in which she would certainly be defeated. Mr Rao had on Sunday announced former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao’s daughter Vani Devi was the official TRS candidate for the Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar graduates MLC poll.

Mr Reddy reminded that it was the Congress party which honoured Mr Narasimha Rao, from fielding him to elections in which he won, starting at the village-level to making him a Prime Minister.

The Malkajgiri MP further said that Chandrashekar Rao was indulging in dirty politics by bringing Vani into the picture at the last minute. He urged her “not to fall prey” to KCR’s machinations and asked her to “think twice before taking the next political step”.

 

He even requested her to withdraw her nomination. “I know what KCR wants to prove to society by offering an MLC seat to a great family, in which Ms Vani would most certainly be defeated,” he added.

...
Tags: malkajgiri mp, revanth reddy, chandrasekhar rao, pamulaparthi family, vani devi, pv narasimha rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Starting troubles for Surabhi Vani Devi in filing nominations
KCR names P V Narasimha Rao’s daughter Vani Devi as MLC candidate

Latest From Nation

N. Ramchander Rao, MLC and BJP candidate for the Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar graduate constituency. (Photo: Twitter @RaoMlc)

TRS broke promises, BJP alone fights for people: MLC Ramachander

Each Anganwadi centre will be renamed as YSR Pre-Primary School where children from 3–5 years of age will be taught Rhymes, maths and science in the English medium. (File Photo: DC)

Anganwadis in AP will turn into English medium pre-primary schools

The TRS minister even accused the KCR-led government of violating Article 14 of the Indian Constitution. (Photo: Twitter @GKamalakarTRS)

Minister Kamlakar disses CM’s land reforms, Dharani

According to sources, CM Chandrashekar Rao gave a detailed account of TRS government’s achievements in providing jobs to youth. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR tells party to canvass 18 lakh jobs he created



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi calls upon voters to replace 'tustikaran' and 'tolabaji' with 'asol poriborton'

Modi later launched a slew of railway projects at another event in Chinsurah, where chief minister Mamata Banerjee was absent, though she was invited. — PTI

Farmers would have died even while staying back home: Haryana minister

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal (Facebook/Jai Prakash Dalal)

TD blames CM Jagan for AP’s no show in union budget

TDP Leader Chandrababu Naidu (Image source: DC Image)

Budget will ensure long-term and sustainable economic growth: Finance Minister

Finance Minister states Union Budget 2021 was an attempt to provide a strong stimulus to deal with the current situation (PTI/Arun Sharma)

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham