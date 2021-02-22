Revanth urges Vani to withdraw nomination, says KCR insulted PV family

Revanth urged her not to fall prey to KCR’s machinations and asked her to think twice before taking the next political step. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: The TRS party fielded S. Vani Devi, educationist and daughter of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, only to tarnish the image of the Pamulaparthi family, Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy said on Monday.

Mr Reddy said that if Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had any love or respect for the family of late P.V. Narasimha Rao, he should nominate her under either the Governor’s quota or send her to Rajya Sabha.

He questioned why Chandrashekar Rao offered her an MLC seat in which she would certainly be defeated. Mr Rao had on Sunday announced former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao’s daughter Vani Devi was the official TRS candidate for the Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar graduates MLC poll.

Mr Reddy reminded that it was the Congress party which honoured Mr Narasimha Rao, from fielding him to elections in which he won, starting at the village-level to making him a Prime Minister.

The Malkajgiri MP further said that Chandrashekar Rao was indulging in dirty politics by bringing Vani into the picture at the last minute. He urged her “not to fall prey” to KCR’s machinations and asked her to “think twice before taking the next political step”.

He even requested her to withdraw her nomination. “I know what KCR wants to prove to society by offering an MLC seat to a great family, in which Ms Vani would most certainly be defeated,” he added.