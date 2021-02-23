Nation Politics 22 Feb 2021 Modi calls upon vote ...
Nation, Politics

Modi calls upon voters to replace 'tustikaran' and 'tolabaji' with 'asol poriborton'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Feb 23, 2021, 1:42 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2021, 1:42 am IST
Centre gave Rs 1,700 crores to the TMC for water supply to all the households of which the state government spent only Rs 609 crore
Modi later launched a slew of railway projects at another event in Chinsurah, where chief minister Mamata Banerjee was absent, though she was invited. — PTI
 Modi later launched a slew of railway projects at another event in Chinsurah, where chief minister Mamata Banerjee was absent, though she was invited. — PTI

Kolkata: Pitching for the BJP to come to power in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to let the kamal (lotus) bloom in the coming Assembly election to bring asol poriborton (real change) which will replace the evils of the “syndicate raj through cut money”, tustikaran (appeasement) and tolabaji (extortion) culture of the ruling Trinamul Congress with the all-round development of the state. 

“A BJP government has to be formed in Bengal not only for mere poriborton (change) in power but for asol poriborton (real change) here. The lotus needs to bloom here so that asol poriborton, for which our young generation is waiting, is ushered in,” Mr Modi told a massive BJP rally at Chinsurah, Hooghly, on his second trip to the state in two weeks.

 

Reiterating that the people “have already made up their mind” to oust the TMC from power, he also said the state’s infrastructure development has always been the Centre’s “priority”. Mr Modi gave a fresh example of the state government’s lethargy on implementing yet another Central welfare scheme, after PM Kishan Samman Nidhi and Ayushman Bharat, under chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s rule.

He alleged: “The Jal Jivan Mission has been underway across India to connect households in villages with a pipeline for smooth water supply. It is more important for Bengal because it has over 1.45 crore rural households. You will be shocked to know about the situation they have pushed Bengal into. Out of 1.45 crores, only two lakh rural households have tap water supply. So far 3.60 crore such households have been connected with water supply nationwide. After the Central government put pressure on the state government here, the figure of two lakhs grew to nine lakhs under the scheme. It is not known how many more years will pass in view of the pace at which the state government is working.”

 

Complaining of corruption by the ruling TMC in the project, Mr Modi claimed: “Shouldn’t the people of Bengal, the poorest of the poor, get to drink pure water? The Central government in Delhi gave more than Rs 1,700 crores to the TMC for water supply to all the households. Out of the amount, the state government spent only Rs 609 crores, hushing up the rest Rs 1,100 crores.”

“It shows,” the PM observed, with the TMC’s latest campaign -- Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay (Bengal Wants Its Own Daughter), about Ms Banerjee as the CM again -- on his mind, “the TMC government have no care for the people, especially the sisters and daughters of Bengal. Aren’t those who feels thirsty for water the daughters of Bengal? Shouldn’t the daughters of Bengal get water? Should those meting out injustice to the daughters of Bengal be pardoned?”

 

Mr Modi later launched a slew of railway projects at another event in Chinsurah, where chief minister Mamata Banerjee was absent, though she was invited. This was the second time in a row when the Trinamul Congress supremo, despite being invited, skipped Mr Modi’s event.

...
Tags: narendra modi, asol pariborton, tustikaran, tolabaji, jal jivan mission, west bengal, mamata banerjee, tmc, bangla nijer meyekei chay


Latest From Nation

N. Ramchander Rao, MLC and BJP candidate for the Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar graduate constituency. (Photo: Twitter @RaoMlc)

TRS broke promises, BJP alone fights for people: MLC Ramachander

Each Anganwadi centre will be renamed as YSR Pre-Primary School where children from 3–5 years of age will be taught Rhymes, maths and science in the English medium. (File Photo: DC)

Anganwadis in AP will turn into English medium pre-primary schools

The TRS minister even accused the KCR-led government of violating Article 14 of the Indian Constitution. (Photo: Twitter @GKamalakarTRS)

Minister Kamlakar disses CM’s land reforms, Dharani

According to sources, CM Chandrashekar Rao gave a detailed account of TRS government’s achievements in providing jobs to youth. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR tells party to canvass 18 lakh jobs he created



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Farmers would have died even while staying back home: Haryana minister

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal (Facebook/Jai Prakash Dalal)

TD blames CM Jagan for AP’s no show in union budget

TDP Leader Chandrababu Naidu (Image source: DC Image)

Budget will ensure long-term and sustainable economic growth: Finance Minister

Finance Minister states Union Budget 2021 was an attempt to provide a strong stimulus to deal with the current situation (PTI/Arun Sharma)

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

Tamil Nadu farmers stage protests, support 'chakka jam'

Tamil Nadu All Farmers' Association, P R Pandian (Image source: Twitter@friendlydb)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham