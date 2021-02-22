Ganta Srinivasa Rao criticises state BJP for changing its stance on VSP

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam, Ganta Srinivasa Rao said after meeting central BJP leaders in Delhi, the party’s state unit president and other senior leaders have changed their tack. (Photo: DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former minister and Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Sunday criticised the Andhra Pradesh wing of Bharatiya Janata Party for changing its stance on proposed privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam, the senior TD leader said after meeting central BJP leaders in Delhi, the party’s state unit president and other senior leaders have changed their tack. They are now stating that the centre is yet to take a final decision on the steel plant. Basis this, BJP leaders are accusing TDP and YSRCP of misleading public with their agitation.

“The centre has said in too many words that VSP will be privatised. Union steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan even informed Rajya Sabha member Vijaysai Reddy about the MoU between POSCO and VSP in this regard. Even the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has cleared total disinvestment in the steel plant,” Ganta pointed out.

He maintained that the agitation against privatisation of VSP started with his resignation from assembly, followed by an indefinite fast by former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao and maha dharna organised by all political parties and trade unions. The agitation has picked up momentum. It has been joined in by all political parties, trade unions and people, except BJP and Jana Sena, he stated.

The former minister Ganta appealed to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to pressurise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central leaders into dropping the privatisation plan, as the steel plant is not a mere factory but symbolises sentiments of AP people.

On the forthcoming Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation elections, the MLA said he has completed his first round of campaigning in all 15 divisions of his assembly constituency. He is sorting out all differences with rebels with the TDP. “TD winning the mayor’s post is imminent, as his party will win majority of wards in Visakhapatnam,” he asserted.