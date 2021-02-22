Nation Politics 22 Feb 2021 Ganta Srinivasa Rao ...
Nation, Politics

Ganta Srinivasa Rao criticises state BJP for changing its stance on VSP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 22, 2021, 4:34 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2021, 4:34 am IST
The agitation has been joined in by all political parties, trade unions and people, except BJP and Jana Sena, he stated
Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam, Ganta Srinivasa Rao said after meeting central BJP leaders in Delhi, the party’s state unit president and other senior leaders have changed their tack. (Photo: DC)
 Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam, Ganta Srinivasa Rao said after meeting central BJP leaders in Delhi, the party’s state unit president and other senior leaders have changed their tack. (Photo: DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former minister and Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Sunday criticised the Andhra Pradesh wing of Bharatiya Janata Party for changing its stance on proposed privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam, the senior TD leader said after meeting central BJP leaders in Delhi, the party’s state unit president and other senior leaders have changed their tack. They are now stating that the centre is yet to take a final decision on the steel plant. Basis this, BJP leaders are accusing TDP and YSRCP of misleading public with their agitation.

 

“The centre has said in too many words that VSP will be privatised. Union steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan even informed Rajya Sabha member Vijaysai Reddy about the MoU between POSCO and VSP in this regard. Even the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has cleared total disinvestment in the steel plant,” Ganta pointed out.

He maintained that the agitation against privatisation of VSP started with his resignation from assembly, followed by an indefinite fast by former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao and maha dharna organised by all political parties and trade unions. The agitation has picked up momentum. It has been joined in by all political parties, trade unions and people, except BJP and Jana Sena, he stated.

 

The former minister Ganta appealed to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to pressurise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central leaders into dropping the privatisation plan, as the steel plant is not a mere factory but symbolises sentiments of AP people.

On the forthcoming Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation elections, the MLA said he has completed his first round of campaigning in all 15 divisions of his assembly constituency. He is sorting out all differences with rebels with the TDP. “TD winning the mayor’s post is imminent, as his party will win majority of wards in Visakhapatnam,” he asserted.

 

...
Tags: ganta srinivasa rao, vsp, visakhapatnam steel plant, privatisation of vsp, bjp, janasena, bjp state unit on vsp
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

There were unanimous elections in 90 panchayats. In the remaining 18 panchayats, YSRC supporters won the polls hands down on Sunday. (Representational Photo: DC)

Clean sweep for YSR Congress in CM Jagan constituency

The highest percentage was recorded in Vizianagaram district at 87.09 per cent while the lowest percentage was in Nellore district with 76 per cent. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

82.85% turnout marks final phase of AP gram panchayat elections

Army Jawan P. Shiva Gangadhar

Death of jawan in Ladakh mishap

East Godavari district Collector D.Muralidhar Reddy inspects Polling stations and observed Poll Process and counting arrangents and interacts with voters at Muramulla of Mummidivaram Mandal on Sunday (DC)

Two aged voters die on polling day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Puducherry Cong. CM may quit ahead of vote

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in a meeting with the Congress MLAs (ANI)

Farmers would have died even while staying back home: Haryana minister

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal (Facebook/Jai Prakash Dalal)

Auspicious dates fixed for TTD’s Kalyanamastu

was successfully conducted in six phases between 2007 and 2011

Assembly polls in Pondy, Tamil Nadu will be held simultaneously: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (Representational Image/PTI)

Opposition spreading lies about controversial farm laws: Modi

Lies are being spread that farmers will lose their lands owing to the new laws, said Mr.Modi (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham