Video: Police set up team to probe who Amulya Leona's 'advisors' were

Bengaluru: Investigators looking up Amulya Leona’s antecedents before she raised Pakistan Zindabad – allegedly seditious—slogans at a protest rally two days ago have unearthed an interview she gave to a YouTube channel last month in which she says she is the front for a team of “advisors” behind her.

"I am the face of the team. The team works behind me, they advise me on content and on what to speak about in my speeches every day. I get advice from seniors and my parents also guide me. There is a huge student group ‘Bangalore Student Alliance' who are working really hard and they are the real heroes," Amulya says in the interview with YouTube channel Aap Ki Awaaz, which was posted on January 21.

Amulya Leona, 19, came to national attention when she suddenly raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans at a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on February 20.

She was rushed away from the stage by organisers of the event and policemen, who slapped sedition charges against her. A judge remanded her in judicial custody for 14 days. She flashed a V signal as she was hustled away by the police.

Watch: Amulya Leona flashes V signal as she is led away by #Bangalore police. https://t.co/xXfxhvVEJK pic.twitter.com/OjMsn9oado — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) February 22, 2020

Police have set up a special team to look into the case of Amulya Leona. They have been tasked to conduct a deep probe into her antecedents. It will be headed by Upparpet ACP Mahanta Reddy assisted by inspectors Suresh and Kumara Swamy.

Meanwhile, Amulya Leona is likely to be lodged along with Arudra, another young woman who is facing sedition charges for displaying a placard demanding liberation for Kashmir on February 21.

Fearing an attack by fellow inmates on the two student activists, they have posted two women constables at their cell. Senior police officers are expected to meet Amulya in the prison for the inquiry.

Of interest to them is her interview in which she spoke of what she called “advisory committees”.