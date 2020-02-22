Nation Politics 22 Feb 2020 No need to fear CAA: ...
Nation, Politics

No need to fear CAA: Uddhav Thackeray

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 22, 2020, 1:42 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2020, 1:42 am IST
The NPR is not going to throw anyone out of the country,” He told reporters after the meeting with PM Modi.
Uddhav Thackeray(Photo: ANI)
 Uddhav Thackeray(Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. This was Thackeray’s first meeting with Modi after taking over as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena was earlier a part of the BJP-led NDA, but formed the “Maha Vikas Aghadi” government in Maharashtra with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after parting ways with the saffron party.

“I had a good discussion with the Prime Minister over issues concerning Maharashtra. I also discussed the CAA, NPR and NRC with the Prime Minister. No one needs to fear the CAA. The NPR is not going to throw anyone out of the country,” He told reporters after the meeting with Modi.

 

Thackeray also denied that there was any friction among the constituents of the “Maha Aghadi,” while asserting that the Maharashtra government will complete its five-year term.

...
Tags: maharashtra chief minister uddhav thackeray, prime minister narendra modi, caa, npr and nrc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam at FAIRPRO 2020 organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) at Chennai on Friday. (Photo: DC)

O Panneerselvam promises cut in property stamp duty

CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami with High Commissioners and ambassadors at a ‘Diplomatic Outreach’ programme, organised by the external affairs ministry and the state government. (Photo: DC)

Facilitate more investments in Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami urges envoys

Mannargudi S. Ranganathan

A small but necessary step to save Cauvery delta

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami

Thanjavur: Delta farmers demand clarification



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

10 million Indians crowd Trump's imagination now

An interior view of the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. U.S. president Donald Trump will open the world’s biggest cricket stadium next week. (AFP)

Another Bengaluru woman in trouble for demanding freedom for Kashmir

Arudra, the woman who held up a placard in support of liberation for Kashmir.

Make use of Panchayat Raj Act, urges KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

Amulya's father's house attacked, young activist threatened with 'dire consequences'

A shattered window of the Koppa house of Vaji Noronha, father of Amulya Leona, who allegedly shouted pro-Pakistan slogans in Bengaluru on February 20, 2020.

TRS is poll promise party: BJP

Dr K Laxman
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham