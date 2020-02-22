No need to fear CAA: Uddhav Thackeray

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. This was Thackeray’s first meeting with Modi after taking over as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena was earlier a part of the BJP-led NDA, but formed the “Maha Vikas Aghadi” government in Maharashtra with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after parting ways with the saffron party.

“I had a good discussion with the Prime Minister over issues concerning Maharashtra. I also discussed the CAA, NPR and NRC with the Prime Minister. No one needs to fear the CAA. The NPR is not going to throw anyone out of the country,” He told reporters after the meeting with Modi.

Thackeray also denied that there was any friction among the constituents of the “Maha Aghadi,” while asserting that the Maharashtra government will complete its five-year term.