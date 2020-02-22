Nation Politics 22 Feb 2020 MIM to seek explanat ...
Nation, Politics

MIM to seek explanation from Waris Pathan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 22, 2020, 1:30 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2020, 1:30 am IST
Meanwhile, a party leader in Aurangabad on Friday said that the AIMIM would seek explanation from Pathan over his alleged controversial remark.
Waris Pathan(Photo: PTI)
 Waris Pathan(Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: A huge political storm has erupted over former All Indian Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislator Waris Pathan’s comment at an anti-CAA protest in Kalburgi on February 15. He reportedly had said that “15 crore (Muslims) will prove stronger than the 100-crore majority”.

The BJP on Friday held a protest in the Byculla Assembly constituency, which Pathan represented, while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Bala Nandgaonkar has issued an open threat to him. However, the AIMIM leader claimed that he was quoted out of context.

 

The BJP protest march from Byculla railway station to the local police station was led by the party’s south Mumbai chief Sharad Chintankar and Colaba MLA Rahul Narvekar. Chintankar said the party submitted a memorandum to the police demanding registration of an FIR against Pathan. The BJP also protested in Gulmandi area in Aurangabad and burnt an effigy of Pathan.

Meanwhile, a party leader in Aurangabad on Friday said that the AIMIM would seek explanation from Pathan over his alleged controversial remark.

AIMIM’s Maharashtra unit chief and Aurangabad MP Imtiyaz Jaleel said, “Our party does not support the statement made by Waris Pathan. The party will seek an explanation from him over the remarks.”

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also held protests in Aurangabad against Pathan, seeking stern action against him. The MNS took out a symbolic funeral procession of Pathan and raised slogans against the AIMIM. “The language of Waris Pathan was disgusting. He should be banned from giving public speeches in the state and also be arrested,” MNS leader Prakash Mahajan said.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday demanded an apology from Pathan. He condemned AIMIM leader’s remarks and asked the latter not to mistake the majority community’s tolerance for weakness. “We condemn the statement made by Waris Pathan and demand an apology,” he said.

...
Tags: waris pathan, all indian majlis-e-ittehadul muslimeen, bala nandgaonkar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam at FAIRPRO 2020 organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) at Chennai on Friday. (Photo: DC)

O Panneerselvam promises cut in property stamp duty

CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami with High Commissioners and ambassadors at a ‘Diplomatic Outreach’ programme, organised by the external affairs ministry and the state government. (Photo: DC)

Facilitate more investments in Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami urges envoys

Mannargudi S. Ranganathan

A small but necessary step to save Cauvery delta

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami

Thanjavur: Delta farmers demand clarification



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

10 million Indians crowd Trump's imagination now

An interior view of the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. U.S. president Donald Trump will open the world’s biggest cricket stadium next week. (AFP)

Another Bengaluru woman in trouble for demanding freedom for Kashmir

Arudra, the woman who held up a placard in support of liberation for Kashmir.

Make use of Panchayat Raj Act, urges KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

Amulya's father's house attacked, young activist threatened with 'dire consequences'

A shattered window of the Koppa house of Vaji Noronha, father of Amulya Leona, who allegedly shouted pro-Pakistan slogans in Bengaluru on February 20, 2020.

TRS is poll promise party: BJP

Dr K Laxman
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham