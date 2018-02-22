search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Amit Shah unhappy with party workers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Feb 22, 2018, 2:41 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2018, 3:34 am IST
Amit Shah on Wednesday warned it could not win successive elections merely by raising the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.'
BJP National President, Amit Shah visits the Udupi Sri Krishna Math in Udupi on Wednesday.
 BJP National President, Amit Shah visits the Udupi Sri Krishna Math in Udupi on Wednesday.

Udupi: Pulling up  party workers for their failure to strengthen the BJP at the grassroots in the state, party national president, Amit Shah on Wednesday warned it could not win successive elections merely by raising the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.'

Mr Shah looked visibly disappointed at his meeting with Shakthikendra pramukhs of the districts of  Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagalur and Kodagu when he learnt that they had not completed touring and staying overnight at booths in their vicinity. He was also annoyed that they had not contacted people,  who had expressed their willingness to join the BJP in the missed call campaign.

 

 "It looks like you  have not taken this seriously. Till you  strengthen the booth, the party will not have a strong base to win elections. I am really happy to participate in the public programmes in Karnataka as there is great support from the people. But when I meet  party workers I get upset.  It is easy to win when there is anti-incumbency or  some wave. But  regular victories like in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are guaranteed only if the booths are strengthened. I  appeal to you not to take the party lightly," he said, setting the  pramukhs  a deadline of March 5 to visit and stay overnight in  booths.

Tags: amit shah, bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Udupi




