Modi expected to visit city on February 13

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the city on February 13 to take part in a series of programmes organised by the Indian Railways. The Prime Minister is also expected to address a public meeting later in the afternoon that day.

Meanwhile, a planned visit by Union home minister Amit Shah to Telangana on January 28 has been put off, BJP sources said. Shah was expected to visit Adilabad.

It may be recalled that Modi was scheduled to visit Hyderabad on January 19 and flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam and take part in other events, but the trip was postponed.

The train was flagged off virtually by the Prime Minister on January 15 with Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union minister for culture and tourism G. Kishan Reddy in attendance at Secunderabad station.

In his visit in February, Modi will take part in the groundbreaking ceremony of Secunderabad Railway Station’s Rs 699-crore redevelopment project. He will also lay the foundation stone for the periodic railway coach overhauling factory at Kazipet, which is to be built for Rs 521 crore. Modi is also expected to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a few other projects during his visit.

Incidentally, Modi’s visit will come amid the Telangana BJP ramping up its activity, with a slew of events, including motorcycle rallies and 10,000 meetings in villages, planned for February.