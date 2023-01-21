  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 22 Jan 2023 Modi expected to vis ...
Nation, Politics

Modi expected to visit city on February 13

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jan 21, 2023, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Jan 22, 2023, 12:00 am IST
It may be recalled that Modi was scheduled to visit Hyderabad on January 19 and flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam and take part in other events, but the trip was postponed. (Twitter/@narendramodi)
 It may be recalled that Modi was scheduled to visit Hyderabad on January 19 and flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam and take part in other events, but the trip was postponed. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the city on February 13 to take part in a series of programmes organised by the Indian Railways. The Prime Minister is also expected to address a public meeting later in the afternoon that day.

Meanwhile, a planned visit by Union home minister Amit Shah to Telangana on January 28 has been put off, BJP sources said. Shah was expected to visit Adilabad.

It may be recalled that Modi was scheduled to visit Hyderabad on January 19 and flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam and take part in other events, but the trip was postponed.

The train was flagged off virtually by the Prime Minister on January 15 with Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union minister for culture and tourism G. Kishan Reddy in attendance at Secunderabad station.

In his visit in February, Modi will take part in the groundbreaking ceremony of Secunderabad Railway Station’s Rs 699-crore redevelopment project. He will also lay the foundation stone for the periodic railway coach overhauling factory at Kazipet, which is to be built for Rs 521 crore. Modi is also expected to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a few other projects during his visit.

Incidentally, Modi’s visit will come amid the Telangana BJP ramping up its activity, with a slew of events, including motorcycle rallies and 10,000 meetings in villages, planned for February.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, indian railways, telangana bjp
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Fire service personnel check the temperature of the six-storey building in Ramgopalpet that continued to smoulder on Saturday. (DC Image)

Secunderabad fire accident: Fire victims identified as kin from Gujarat family

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Photo)

Chiefs of 55 BC corporations get extension

BRS Corporator, Vemula Seinivas, was arrested in land grabbing case. — DC file image

BRS party corporator held for grabbing land

Satya Sai district collector Basanth Kumar offers welcome to the union minister. (DC Photo)

Union minister darshan of Baba



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sonia at CPP: Why is government refusing debate on China?

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and NCP MP Supriya Sule during a protest near the Gandhi Statue demanding discussion on national security and Indo-China border dispute issue during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Who is Sharukh Khan, asks Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo: PTI)

Entirely possible for BJP to lose majority in 2024, says Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Governor storms out of House amidst speech row

MLAs belonging to the allies of the ruling government raise slogans against Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi before staging a walkout during his address at the first session of the year of Tamil Nadu Assembly, at Fort St George, in Chennai. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Shah to visit Adilabad, Peddapalli on Jan. 28

Amit Shah is launching the Yojana for Adilabad and Peddapalli Parliament constituencies in a single day. (File photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->