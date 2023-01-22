  
Congress will win 14-seats in Mahbubnagar : Revanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Jan 22, 2023, 11:49 pm IST
Updated Jan 22, 2023, 11:49 pm IST
Hyderabad: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy asserted that the Congress would be winning all 14 Assembly seats of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, which had long been a Congress bastion before being taken over by the TRS (BRS), with the support of the SC and ST community votes.

Addressing a massive gathering at the ‘Dalita Girijana Atma Gourava Sabha’ in Bijinapally in Nagarkurnool, Revanth Reddy stated that it was his responsibility and mission to win all 14 seats and unfurl the party's flag in the district. “I'll take the responsibility to ensure the candidates’ victory and see to it that they sit in the Assembly," Revanth Reddy said, perched on top of his truck while addressing the cheering crowd. "For this to achieve, the Dalits, tribals, Adivasis, and weaker sections should unite together and drive the Congress on the path of victory," he urged.

He condemned the assault on Rathlavath Valya Naik, who was allegedly physically attacked last month in Bijinapally by BRS local leaders, including the vice-MPP and former sarpanch, by drawing comparisons to the death of African American George Floyd after a US policeman knelt on his neck. “Girijans and Dalits will not remain silent, and they will not soon forget this,” he said. "When Trump was in office, a Black man was killed by a police officer, which compelled Trump to quit (sic). Remember, KCR, the elections are only eight months away.”

The Chief Minister had promised to develop the Markandeya project to irrigate 8,000 acres during the 2018 elections, and the project's foundation stone was laid in 2019. "Four years on, there has been no improvement. Nagam Janardhan Reddy went there to question the injustice being done to the people, but cases were filed against him,” Revanth Reddy claimed.

Earlier, Manikrao Thakre, AICC (in-charge for Telangana affairs), claimed that the BRS was attempting to intimidate the Dalits and Adivasis. He vowed that the Congress would support the underprivileged and threatened to launch protests across the state. The meeting was attended by CLP leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former MLA S.A. Sampath Kumar, former ministers Nagam Janardhan Reddy, Shabbir Ali, among others.

