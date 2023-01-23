  
TS Chief poll officer: No plot in deletion of voters’ names

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jan 23, 2023, 12:13 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2023, 7:28 am IST
Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj. (Photo:DC)
Hyderabad: Chief electoral officer Vikas Raj said that the Election Commission has identified around 12 lakh photo similar entries (PSE) in Telangana state and most of them would be deleted shortly. This is in addition to 10.5 lakh PSEs deleted due to various reasons. Now 17-year-olds can apply for advance voter facility till April 1.

In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, CEO Vikas Raj explained various issues. Excerpts

What are the major voters’ awareness programmes that have been taken up in the state?

We conducted numerous awareness programmes during the special summary revision-2023. As part of it, booth level officers (BLOs) visited every household to enroll new voters as well as delete names of those who had died or had since migrated. Around three lakh voters from the previous list had died. We focussed on urban areas, where access of voters with officials is quite low. Displaying details of BLOs at polling booths and their availability has yielded good results. Within GHMC limits, we sent 10 lakh SMS alerts to voters based on their property tax details. Public announcement system on voter enrolment by garbage carrying vehicles benefited a lot in enrolment. This was a significant change, considering that in the earlier three years, voter enrollment had reduced dramatically due to Covid-19.

How has been the response in the state now that ECI has allowed 17-year-olds to enroll their names as voters?

We received around 20,000 applications from 17- year-old youngsters. We will accept advanced applications, including online, till April 1. Those who complete 18 years of age as on January 1 are eligible to submit advance applications for enrolment. It has been extended up to April 1.

Political parties allege that there is conspiracy behind deletion of votes in large numbers. How will you justify the ECI stand?

We conducted enrolment of votes and deletion in a transparent manner. Moreover, it was in the presence of party representatives that BLOs enrolled new voters and also deleted names of those who had died or had migrated. There is no truth in the allegations. Names of around 10.5 lakh voters were deleted due to photo similar entries.

Voters have not been unable to download their electoral photo identity cards (EPIC) for the last few months. By when will this e-EPIC facility be restored?

ECI has barred downloading of e-EPICs for the last few months. Instead, high security featured electoral photo identity cards will be issued soon. For the last one month, we have distributed 14 lakh EPICs. If voters had lost their cards or they were damaged they can be replaced by new cards.

How many complaints have you cleared in recent months?

From April 1, 2022 to January 20 we have received 7,200 complaints pertaining to various issues. Of this, 6,772 have been resolved and 428 are under progress. On an average we receive around 100 complaints a month.

To whom can people complain about vote and election-related issues?

People can dial 1950 toll-free number for vote-related grievances. NGRS portal is also available for the convenience of voters. People can also register their complaints through letters and emails.

What is that EC expects from voters to ensure a smooth conduct of elections?

Voters should link their Aadhar cards with the electoral photo identity cards. Migration, job postings and other issues compelled people to get enrolled in two constituencies.  Some have multiple electoral photo identity cards. All these issues need to be resolved with people's cooperation.

The TS Vote overview

Total number of voters in Telangana state  2,99,74,919

Male voters                                                 1,50,48,250

Female                                                        1,49,24,718

Third-gender                                               1,951

NRI voters                                                   2,740

Election Commission toll-free number        1950

