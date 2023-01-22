BRS party corporator held for grabbing land

WARANGAL: The Warangal police officials arrested the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) corporator Vemula Srinivas for allegedly indulging in encroachment on the land of a private person and sent him to Khammam jail after producing him in the court here in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

One Sunitha, a resident of Kakatiya colony, lodged a complaint at the police station on January 17 against BRS corporator Srinivas, alleging that he tried to encroach on her private property of 200 yards in Kakatiya colony phase 2.

She said that with the intention of constructing a building at their place, they had already obtained permission from the government and were preparing for the construction of a house on their land.

Meanwhile, corporator Srinivas, who is a builder in the city, set his eyes on her property of 200 yards and approached her several times, asking her to give that land for development, she added.

Sunitha said that when she refused to give her land, Srinivas, along with his followers, destroyed the compound wall constructed surrounding the land on January 13 and, by threatening them, grabbed their land.

Unable to bear the harassment and torture done by the BRS corporator, she said that a complaint was lodged at the police station.

Following orders from police commissioner A.V. Ranganath, the police officers who registered the case against the corporator conducted an investigation and arrested Srinivas and his driver Padala Kumaraswamy by issuing a non-bailable warrant.

By registering the case under IPC sections 427, 447, and 506, the police produceded both the corporator and his driver in the Court, and with the orders issued by the magistrate, both were sent to the Khammam jail, since there is no jail in Hanamkonda.

It is noteworthy that the central jail near the MGM hospital was demolished by the state government, and construction of a super specialty hospital is now underway.