BJP's Narayana Reddy raises concerns over security breach at IAS officer's residence

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 23, 2023, 12:07 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2023, 7:42 am IST
BJP state senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy. (File Photo:DC)
Hyderabad: BJP state senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Sunday expressed deep concern over the security breach at the residence of senior IAS officer Smita Sabarwal.

Narayana Reddy said that the intrusion of a person into the residence of the senior IAS officer had exposed the lacunae in the security provided to women. “If a person can enter the senior IAS officer’s house without fear it shows the lapses in the security situation in the state and raises questions on a common woman,” he said.

He said that the incident pointed to a lack of governance. “There was no review on crimes against women though at least one case is reported every day,” Narayana Reddy said.

He said that according to the reports being produced by the Telangana police, the crime rate against women had increased by 3.8 per cent in 2022 against the previous year.

He said that 17,908 cases had been registered in 2022 as against 17,253 in 2021. Out of the total cases of crime against women during 2022, 9,071 cases were about dowry harassment, 4,964 of outraging of modesty, 2,126 cases of rape, 181 of murder, 126 of dowry death and 40 of dowry murder.

