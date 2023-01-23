BJP to make Amaravati capital, says Veerraju

Visakhapatnam: Explaining the BJP’s stand on the location of Andhra Pradesh capital, state party president Veerraju has said, “We are committed to have Amaravati as the capital.”

Talking to the media here on Sunday, Veerraju said the central government has sanctioned thousands of crores to build the capital at Amaravati. The present government must explain what it did with these funds.

“The ‘three capitals’ is a part of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sermons. There will not be Nyaya Rajadhani or Suvartha Rajadhani. One capital is enough. That is Amaravati and the BJP is committed to this plan,’’ he said.

Regarding the GO-1, the BJP leader said prior to coming to power, Jagan Reddy walked for six years. “Now he is not allowing the opposition parties to undertake a similar padayatra.”

“AP was ruined by regional parties. While the Centre is developing the state, these parties are playing politics. When we challenge dynasty politics, nasty messages are being circulated through social media against us,’’ he said.

Veerraju said huge irregularities of the order of Rs 5,000 crore were taking place in the civil supplies department every year but nobody was questioning the government on this.

Veerraju and Rajya Sabha member GVL Naraismha Rao paid rich tributes to senior party leader and GVMC corporator, Marada Appa Rao, at the memorial meeting held in Peda Waltair on Sunday morning.

Veerraju said Appa Rao was a long-standing member of BJP and his contributions were immense to the growth of the party in AP. “He was a role model for the young party workers.” Narasimha said Appa Rao, while working as a corporator for years, won the laurels of the people or his commitment and integrity.