  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 22 Jan 2023 Bharat Jodo Yatra re ...
Nation, Politics

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes amid tight security in J-K's Kathua

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 22, 2023, 11:01 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2023, 11:01 am IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Samba district, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Samba district, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Kathua/Jammu: The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed Sunday from Hiranagar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district amid heightened security in the wake of twin blasts in Jammu.

After a day-long break, the foot march started as per schedule around 7 am from Hiranagar near the International Border along the Jammu-Pathankot highway which was sealed by police and other security forces.

Accompanied by J-K Pradesh Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani, working president Raman Bhalla and hundreds of volunteers carrying the tricolour, Gandhi entered Samba district's Tapyal-Gagwal after crossing Londi check point at around 8 am and was greeted by enthusiastic workers and supporters waiting on both sides of the road.

After covering about 25-km distance, the march will have a night halt at Chak Nanak before restarting from Samba's Vijaypur for Jammu, where it will reach on Monday.

Officials said adequate security arrangements are in place for Gandhi with police, CRPF and other security agencies keeping a tight vigil to ensure a peaceful march.

Security has been further beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of twin bomb blasts in Narwal area on the outskirts of Jammu city on Saturday, that left nine people injured.

Police suspect that IEDs were used to carry out the twin explosions in an SUV parked in a repair shop and in a vehicle at a nearby junkyard at Transport Nagar area of Narwal.

The terror attack comes at a time when security agencies in the region are on high alert in the wake of the Yatra of the Congress and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

The march started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab on Thursday.

The yatra is scheduled to end in Srinagar on January 30 with hoisting of national flag at Congress headquarters by Gandhi. 

...
Tags: bharat jodo yatra, congress bharat jodo yatra, congress leader rahul gandhi, jammu kashmir leg of bharat jodo yatra
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Latest From Nation

Yadav also hit out at the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government over investments in the state. — DC File Image

BJP might lose all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024, says Akhilesh Yadav

President Droupadi Murmu (PTI)

Prez to confer national award to 11 children Monday

The elephant, code-named Palakkad Tusker-7 (PT-7), roaming inside the forest at Dhoni and neighbouring villages in the district was found by the Rapid Response Team (Photo by arrangement)

After long search, rogue elephant PT-7 tranquilised in Kerala

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses the media, at the state secretariat in Guwahati, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Shahrukh calls me, expresses concern over protest against film Pathaan': Assam CM



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Modi expected to visit Hyderabad on February 13

It may be recalled that Modi was scheduled to visit Hyderabad on January 19 and flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam and take part in other events, but the trip was postponed. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

Join BJP or else CM's bulldozer is ready, MP minister warns Congress members

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia (ANI)

BJP's two day long national executive meet to begin from Monday

BJP National President J.P. Nadda. (PTI Photo)

Sonia at CPP: Why is government refusing debate on China?

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and NCP MP Supriya Sule during a protest near the Gandhi Statue demanding discussion on national security and Indo-China border dispute issue during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Left helped me win in Nadigram: Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->