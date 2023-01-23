Bandi demands KCR to explain status of welfare schemes

Keslapur: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday demanded the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to provide details about the ‘status’ of promises he made during the last elections and the number of people getting benefits from welfare and development schemes. He wanted the same during the Assembly budget session that begins on February 3, which he said would be Rao's last Assembly session.

He said people will not vote for him as they are keen to herald a BJP government in the state.

Sanjay was addressing a gathering at Nagoba temple after having darshan of the deity.

He slammed Rao for cheating the people with false promises and making the state bankrupt. He said that Rao had stolen funds of gram panchayats and has not given a single 2BHK house to adivasis, despite Centre sanctioning 2.40 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He demanded the Chief Minister to furnish details about implementation of the three-acre land under dalit basti, dalit bandhu and the number of vacancies filled up by his government.

He said it was because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a simple adivasi woman was made President of India and many adivasis were made Union ministers while Left parties, TRS and Congress had opposed Droupadi Murmu’s candidature.

Bandi Sanjay said they will declare the Nagoba jatara as the country’s second biggest jatara after coming to power.