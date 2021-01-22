Nation Politics 22 Jan 2021 Two deputy mayors fo ...
Nation, Politics

Two deputy mayors for GHMC likely

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Jan 22, 2021, 11:43 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2021, 2:23 am IST
The TRS already assured Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin that he could continue in his post
Party sources said the mayoral candidate has been decided and it could be a woman corporator from the Reddy community.
 Party sources said the mayoral candidate has been decided and it could be a woman corporator from the Reddy community.

Hyderabad: The TRS government is likely to facilitate election of two Deputy Mayors at the mayoral polls on February 11. It has already assured Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin that he could continue in his post while there is pressure on the party leadership to accommodate other communities too.

For instance, the leadership reckons that it would be hard for the ruling party to take on the Opposition, especially the BJP, if representation is not given to the Backward Class communities.

 

According to TRS sources and newly elected corporators, the pink party is mindful that this would require an amendment to the GHMC Act through a recommendation from the state cabinet, next week, and issue of an ordinance.

Party sources said the mayoral candidate has been decided and it could be a woman corporator from the Reddy community. Since a commitment has already given to Fasiuddin, the party would propose a deputy from either the Munnuru Kaapu, Yadav or Goud community for a full term.

Cherlapally corporator Bonthu Sridevi, wife of outgoing Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, is in the forefront for the second Deputy Mayor's post. However, the TRS is actively considering a candidate from the Scheduled Caste community for the post. This move would be made at the last minute to counter criticism from the Opposition that the TRS chief did not keep the promise of fielding an SC candidate.

 

The TRS has made clear to its corporators and activists that the party would protect its secular tag and avoid indulging in identity politics. It would avoid appeasing the majority as also the minority.

...
Tags: ghmc two deputy mayors, ghmc mayoral polls, deputy mayor baba faisuddin, munnuru kapu, yadav, goud community, bonthu sridevi, bonthu rammohan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The court has extended the interim orders that had restrained the government from insisting on furnishing personal details of non- agricultural property owners the court has extended the interim orders that had restrained the government from insisting on furnishing personal details of non- agricultural property owners and uploading of such details on Dharani portal. — DC Image

HC asks Centre to explain action on registration of non-agricultural land on Dharani

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee talks to the media after resigning as West Bengal forest minister, outside Raj Bhawan in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo:PTI)

Ahead of Modi, Didi show, West Bengal minister quits

Poor youths from the upper castes have recently lost 26,807 jobs in the hirings done for village/ward volunteers by the state government.

OC JAC demands EWS reservations in AP

Unlike the last 10 rounds of talks, at Friday’s meeting the two sides could not even reach a decision on the next date as the government also hardened its position saying it is ready to meet once the unions agree to discuss the suspension proposal. (Photo:PTI)

Center to okay only if farmers okay law freeze



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Center to okay only if farmers okay law freeze

Unlike the last 10 rounds of talks, at Friday’s meeting the two sides could not even reach a decision on the next date as the government also hardened its position saying it is ready to meet once the unions agree to discuss the suspension proposal. (Photo:PTI)

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves for Delhi, triggering speculations

The political grapevine had it that Palaniswami has gone to explain to the Prime Ministers and other leaders of the BJP the difficulties in allowing the T T V Dhinakaran-led AMMK merge with the AIADMK at this point of time.(Representational Photo:DC)

Karnataka cabinet expansion likely on January 13, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. BJP chief JP Nadda and party's incharge for Karnataka, Arun Singh were also present (Twitter/ANI)

Jagan seeks Central funds for housing scheme in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has taken a special drive to provide house sites to 30.75 lakh poor people and 68,677 acres of land, including 25,433 acres of government land, has been plotted and distributed to the eligible poor families (DC Image)

CM meet on Monday; decisions on school-reopening, vaccination, land & revenue likely

Ministers, district collectors and officials from the health, education, revenue, panchayat raj, as also municipal and forest departments will attend the CM meet. (DC Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham