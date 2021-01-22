Two deputy mayors for GHMC likely

Party sources said the mayoral candidate has been decided and it could be a woman corporator from the Reddy community.

Hyderabad: The TRS government is likely to facilitate election of two Deputy Mayors at the mayoral polls on February 11. It has already assured Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin that he could continue in his post while there is pressure on the party leadership to accommodate other communities too.

For instance, the leadership reckons that it would be hard for the ruling party to take on the Opposition, especially the BJP, if representation is not given to the Backward Class communities.

According to TRS sources and newly elected corporators, the pink party is mindful that this would require an amendment to the GHMC Act through a recommendation from the state cabinet, next week, and issue of an ordinance.

Party sources said the mayoral candidate has been decided and it could be a woman corporator from the Reddy community. Since a commitment has already given to Fasiuddin, the party would propose a deputy from either the Munnuru Kaapu, Yadav or Goud community for a full term.

Cherlapally corporator Bonthu Sridevi, wife of outgoing Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, is in the forefront for the second Deputy Mayor's post. However, the TRS is actively considering a candidate from the Scheduled Caste community for the post. This move would be made at the last minute to counter criticism from the Opposition that the TRS chief did not keep the promise of fielding an SC candidate.

The TRS has made clear to its corporators and activists that the party would protect its secular tag and avoid indulging in identity politics. It would avoid appeasing the majority as also the minority.