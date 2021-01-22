Nation Politics 22 Jan 2021 TD leaders fanning r ...
Nation, Politics

TD leaders fanning religious hatred: Tirupati Urban SP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 22, 2021, 2:20 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2021, 2:20 am IST
TD men were asked to hold foot rally with less than 100 participants due to the Covid-19 restrictions and without raising slogans, says SP
The TD leaders including state party chief Atchannaidu and Narasimha Yadav however planned to take out a huge bike and car rally with 300 odd party activists.
 The TD leaders including state party chief Atchannaidu and Narasimha Yadav however planned to take out a huge bike and car rally with 300 odd party activists.

TIRUPATI: Defending the Tirupati urban police’s withdrawal of permission to the Telugu Desam for holding the ‘Dharma Parirakshana Yatra’ from here, SP Avula Ramesh Reddy said on Thursday that these leaders were stirring up religious hatred among people in the pilgrim city.

“People from all religions have the right to live in this society with equal rights. The TD leaders are polluting the atmosphere and creating a sense of insecurity among the people. This doesn’t make sense. We will not spare anyone coming from outside to pollute the religious harmony in this temple city,”  the SP said.

 

Explaining to the media the spate of incidents here during the launch of the Yatra, the SP said the TD leaders obtained permission only for the Yatra in the form of a peaceful walkathon from Alipiri to Town club circle, but they attempted a huge bike and car rally and a public meeting with heavy-sound speakers.”

“On the 19th of this month, TD’s Tirupati parliamentary in-charge G. Narasimha Yadav requested us for permission for the Dharma Parirakshana Yatra on the 21st and for use of a mike-set during the walkathon. The urban police granted permission only for the foot-march with certain conditions. We denied permission for mike-sets as they didn’t follow the necessary procedure for this. They were asked to hold the foot rally peacefully with less than 100 participants due to the Covid-19 restrictions and without raising slogans. They were also asked not to disturb the traffic,” he explained.

 

“The TD leaders including state party chief Atchannaidu and Narasimha Yadav however planned to take out a huge bike and car rally with 300 odd party activists. They also arranged heavy sound systems and mike sets. As these would disturb the pilgrim movement here, we have withdrawn the permission for the Yatra,” he said.

The SP also said TD activists obstructed the meeting of the parliamentary committee held in a private hotel here. Leaders including Atchannaidu, Narasimha Yadav, D. Bhaskar, Munikrishna Yadav, Anand Babu, Rama Naidu, B. Sudhakar Reddy, Pulivarthi Nani and 36 others were arrested under 151 CrPc for rule violations.

 

...
Tags: telugu desam leaders arrested in triupati, dharma parirakshana yatra, tirupati urban sp, tirupati bypolls, communal harmony, tirupati temple town, atchannaidu arrested tirupati
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Representational picture of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Pink granite stones for Sri Rama shrine in Ayodhya: Viswa Hindu Parishad

Picture showcasing the missing of three lions on the sacred chariot of Kanaka Durga (Image credit: Twitter @BabitaGanguly)

Mystery behind 3 missing silver lions in Durga temple solved

K. T. Rama Rao

‘KTR for CM soon’ chorus grows in TRS

K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image credit: DC Image)

TRS officials say increase fares, put on hold pay hike



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Farmers’ R-Day tractor rally on; Supreme Court hearing today

At the Singhu border, where the farmers have been protesting for over 50 days, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said the farmers will hold the rally and hoist the tricolour on their tractors on Outer Ring Road on Republic Day. (Photo:PTI)

UoH student union protests against alleged land grab activities on campus

Students of Hyderabad Central University detained by Gachibowli police as they oppose the earth movers clearing the ground for laying road for a gated community allegedly being developed by ruling TRS party leaders on UoH campus. — DC Image

BJP chief may take a rath for West Bengal elections

On completing one year in office, Nadda thanked the party's cadre for their dedication and hard work during the Covid-19 lockdown and assisting people in hostile situations, including in Opposition-ruled states like West Bengal and Kerala. (Photo:PTI)

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves for Delhi, triggering speculations

The political grapevine had it that Palaniswami has gone to explain to the Prime Ministers and other leaders of the BJP the difficulties in allowing the T T V Dhinakaran-led AMMK merge with the AIADMK at this point of time.(Representational Photo:DC)

Karnataka cabinet expansion likely on January 13, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. BJP chief JP Nadda and party's incharge for Karnataka, Arun Singh were also present (Twitter/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham