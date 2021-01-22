Probe into charges against pastor Praveen on track: CID

The investigation done so far is to ascertain the statements given by accused regarding the conversion of villages into Christian villages and destroying idols. — Representational image

VIJAYAWADA: The CID informed that investigation in the pastor Praveen Chakravarthy’s issue about conversion of villagers is progressing.

In a press release here on Thursday, CID officials informed that Singam Venkata Srilakshminarayana, resident of Pandaripuram, Guntur lodged a complaint on January 12 in the CID police station at Mangalagiri against Praveen. The complainant stated that in YouTube, he found a video of the pastor who stated that idols of Hindu gods were fake. He enclosed a CD containing the video of Praveen’s statement.

The report disclosed a cognizable offence and the same was registered as Case in Cr.No.1 of 2021 of Cyber Crime Police Station, CID U/s 153 A,153B(1) (c), 505(1)(c), 505(2), 295(A), 124(A), 115 IPC r/w 66 (F) of Information Technology Act. The investigation officer and his team acted fast and verified the facts and arrested the accused a day later.

The pastor was produced before court, which sent him jail on January 13 midnight. The inquiry officer filed a petition for police custody on January 18, and the court gave orders for custody the next day and raids were conducted at his residence, orphanage and office at Kakinada. The police custody ends on Saturday.

The investigation done so far is to ascertain the statements given by accused regarding the conversion of villages into Christian villages and destroying idols.

The report cautioned media against carrying unauthorised and false stories regarding the case.