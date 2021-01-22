Minister inspects land, building allotted for tribal university

Minister Satyavathi Rathod examined the 116 acres of assigned land, 50 acres of forest land and 169 acres of government land given by the state government for the university. — (Image: telangana.gov.in)

WARANGAL: Minister for tribal welfare Satyavathi Rathod on Thursday inspected the land and the building allotted by the state for the Tribal University to be set up in Telangana state in accordance with the AP Reorganisation Act.

After Mulugu and Mahbubabad were suggested as the possible locations for the university, the Centre after examining the issue decided to set it up at Mulugu.

The state government has given 116 acres of assigned land, 50 acres of forest land and 169 acres of government land for the university. The building was also made ready for temporarily organising classes.

She said the state has fulfilled its obligations and it is now up to the Centre to start classes.

"In the state of Andhra Pradesh, where a tribal university was sanctioned along with Telangana state as per the reorganisation act, the university has already begun its academic activities in one block of the Andhra University campus. The AP state government has neither given an acre of land, nor a proper building," she pointed out.

Satyavathi Rathod alleged that the Centre was showing stepmotherly treatment towards Telangana state. She asked BJP leaders to stop criticising the TRS on the issue and said the government was trying to bring this issue to the attention of the Centre during the forthcoming Parliamentary sessions.

"Since it is already late in the academic year, we will ask the Centre to start classes immediately as all the facilities are already provided,” she said.

Local MLA Seethakka, ZP chairman Kusuma Jagadish, collector Krishna Aditya, Integrate Tribal Development Agency project officer Hanmanthu K. Zendage, additional collector Adarsha Surabhi were present.