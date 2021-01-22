KTR warns Khammam party leaders against group politics

KTR urged Ajay to concentrate across the erstwhile Khammam and not restrict himself only to the Khammam Assembly segment. — ANI

HYDERABAD: Party working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao took exception to Khammam TRS leaders indulging in group politics in the district.

He was at a meeting with Khammam MLAs, MLCs, MP and other senior leaders with regard to the upcoming Graduate MLC and Khammam Municipal Corporation elections.

Party sources said that Rao pulled up transport minister Puvvada Ajay for the group politics in the district.

He pointed out the behaviour of some MLAs was causing damage and urged the leaders to change their line of working style and mingle with both the old and new leaders in order to knit a cohesive unit.

Rao said that MLAs coming in from other parties should strengthen the TRS and put up a united fight during elections. He urged Ajay to concentrate across the erstwhile Khammam and not restrict himself only to the Khammam Assembly segment. He made it clear that TRS had to win the MLC and Municipal elections and the leaders should remember that they won only one Assembly seat in 2014 and 2018 elections.

After the meeting, Tummala Nageswara Rao met the working president alone in Pragathi Bhavan and discussed party issues pertaining to Khammam.