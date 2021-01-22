KTR grabbing lands, alleges BJP's Prabhakar

The TRS will disappear in the coming days and if Rama Rao becomes the Chief Minister, he will not last for more than one year.

HYDERABAD: BJP state vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar accused IT minister K.T. Rama Rao and bureaucrat Jayesh Ranjan of trying to grab industrial lands. The former legislator demanded that the Governor sack Rama Rao from the state cabinet.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Prabhakar alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashehar Rao was giving subsidies to units and factories where his kin had stakes. He alleged that Ashok Leyland, Hyderabad Distillery and Modern Bakery were bought by Rama Rao's friends.

He stated that the TRS will disappear in the coming days and if Rama Rao becomes the Chief Minister, he will not last for more than one year.

Prabhakar demanded that the government take action against corporator Vijayalaksmi, daughter of TRS secretary-general K. Keshava Rao for attacking the Shaikpet mandal revenue officer.

He accused Keshava Rao of involvement in the Miyapur land scam and demanded a probe against the MP and his daughter.