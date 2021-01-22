Fill top posts of SSC and PCA, High Court tells Telangana government

Advocate-General B.S. Prasad told the court that the government had forwarded names of some retired judges to the Registry of the HC on January 8 for its approval. — DC Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to expedite the process of appointments of chairpersons to the State Security Commission (SSC) and the Police Complaint Authority (PCA) that deals with the grievances of the public on abuse of power by police personnel.

These bodies are to be constituted as per guidelines framed by the Supreme Court in 2007 vide the Prakash Singh`s case. However, even after one decade, the directions have not been implemented. The High Court took a serious note of this.

Recently, the government had set up the authorities but the chairpersons had not been appointed on the ground that the court should recommend the names of retired judges as SSC chairperson who would look into the grievances of the public at the state level.

Retired district judges are eligible to hold the post of chairperson of PCAs at every district headquarter.

Advocate-General B.S. Prasad told the court that the government had forwarded names of some retired judges to the Registry of the HC on January 8 for its approval and recommendations. The court directed the government to appoint the chairpersons within four weeks after it got a communication from the HC.

The Telangana High Court pulled up the AP government for delaying the establishment of SSC and PCAs. As this matter now stood with the Telangana high court, it directed AP to complete the process within four weeks.