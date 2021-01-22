Nation Politics 22 Jan 2021 Telangana Congress t ...
Telangana Congress to announce names of nominees for MLC polls today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 22, 2021, 2:43 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2021, 2:43 am IST
Former minister Chinna Reddy and Vamshi Chander Reddy are front-runners for Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar MLC election
TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy.
HYDERABAD: With graduate MLC elections round the corner, the Telangana Congress started the exercise of finalising names of its official candidates.

Party state affairs in-charge and MP Manickam Tagore held a meeting with key leaders, including TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday.

 

On the first day Tagore discussed with senior leaders from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Mahbubnagar graduate MLC candidates. 

Party sources said that former minister Chinna Reddy and Vamshi Chander Reddy are front-runners for Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar MLC election. But some leaders raised objections. A few suggested that tickets be given to candidates from frontal organisations.

Most of the leaders agreed to give the ticket for G. Chinna Reddy who is former minister and former MLA from Wanaparthy constituency.

 

The meeting to select the Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam candidate will be held on Friday.

Sources said that seniors suggested backing Prof. Kodandaram of the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) for the seat. But Tagore said it was better to reward loyalists who stood by the party during every crisis. In the Warangal-Nalgonda- Khammam race for the ticket is on between Ramu Naik and Bellayya Naik, with OU student leader Manavata Rai also in the hunt.

Names for both seats are likely to be decided on Friday.

 

...
Tags: telangana mlc elections for 2 seats, telangana congress, manickam tagore, prof kodandaram of telangana jana samiti, chinna reddy's candidature for mlc elections, congress leaders uttam kumar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


