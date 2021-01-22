Nation Politics 22 Jan 2021 Andhra Pradesh files ...
Nation, Politics

Andhra Pradesh files SLP in apex court on HC verdict allowing panchayat polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 22, 2021, 1:12 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2021, 1:30 am IST
Kannababu slammed SEC N. Ramesh Kumar for his 'adamant attitude' towards holding the polls before completion of his tenure
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the government cannot put the lives of employees in peril by forcing them hold the gram panchayat polls. — ysrcongress.com
 Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the government cannot put the lives of employees in peril by forcing them hold the gram panchayat polls. — ysrcongress.com

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday expressing its difficulty to conduct the gram panchayat polls as scheduled by the State Election Commission and hold the Covid-19 vaccination programme simultaneously, following the High Court’s verdict allowing the elections to be held. 

The SLP followed the High Court verdict earlier in the day allowing conduct of the polls despite objections from the state government.

 

The government’s main contention in the SLP is that employees were now preoccupied with the Covid-19 management and vaccination programmes. It would be difficult to simultaneously handle the vaccination programme and the gram panchayat polls, the SLP stated. The government expressed the fear that performing both the tasks at the same time could jeopardise the safety of the general public and the employees. It sought the intervention of the apex court to defer the polls. 

Meanwhile, state government adviser (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the government cannot put the lives of employees in peril by forcing them hold the gram panchayat polls. The state government should not be blamed if the Covid-19 pandemic spread aggravated as a result of simultaneous polls. 

 

Speaking to the media, Reddy slammed Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu for “spreading lies” such as “arrest” of former TD president K. Kala Venkata Rao. The police only served a notice on Rao under section 41-A CrPC, asking him to report for an inquiry. Naidu was also making false allegations against the state DGP, he said, and added that such derogatory remarks could invite defamation suits and payment of compensation.  . 

The adviser flayed Naidu for his “insulting” remarks about the idols of gods and in particular of Lord Ram. Naidu used expressions like ‘beheading’ of Ram idol. “It only reflected his mental state.”

 

On desecration of the Nandeeswar statue at Santhabommali, Reddy alleged that TD leaders were behind the recent attacks on temples. “TD leaders are trying to save their face after CCTV footage exposed their wanton acts.” Naidu, he said, encouraged such acts as he was worried over people’s growing support to Chief Minister Jagan for “providing good governance and initiating a series of welfare schemes” in the state. 

Meanwhile, agriculture minister K. Kannababu said in Visakhapatnam that the state government would respect the verdict given by the High Court on gram panchayat polls. He slammed State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar for his “adamant attitude” towards holding the polls before completion of his tenure. The SEC, he said, is bent on putting the lives of the people and the employees in danger. 

 

Minister for social welfare Pinepe Viswaroop said in Ongole that the state would move apex court against the High Court’s verdict.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh panchayat polls, andhra pradesh high court verdict panchayat polls, andhra pradesh government moves supreme court on panchayat polls verdict, covid-19 vaccination, sajjala ramakrishna reddy, k. kanna babu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Naidu stated that the government was daydreaming that the TD leaders could be suppressed through fabricated cases and arrests. (DC Image)

Follow IPC, not Jagan Penal Code, Naidu tells Sawang

High tension prevailed at the private hotel where a strong police force foiled attempts of activists to barge into the hotel for the release of their leaders, including Atchannaidu. — Twitter

Andhra Pradesh cops foil Telugu Desam’s yatra, detain key leaders

As on date, 50 per cent reservations are being implemented for weaker sections in Telangana. — Twitter

KCR okays 10% EWS quota in Telangana

Minister Satyavathi Rathod examined the 116 acres of assigned land, 50 acres of forest land and 169 acres of government land given by the state government for the university. — (Image: telangana.gov.in)

Minister inspects land, building allotted for tribal university



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Farmers’ R-Day tractor rally on; Supreme Court hearing today

At the Singhu border, where the farmers have been protesting for over 50 days, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said the farmers will hold the rally and hoist the tricolour on their tractors on Outer Ring Road on Republic Day. (Photo:PTI)

UoH student union protests against alleged land grab activities on campus

Students of Hyderabad Central University detained by Gachibowli police as they oppose the earth movers clearing the ground for laying road for a gated community allegedly being developed by ruling TRS party leaders on UoH campus. — DC Image

BJP chief may take a rath for West Bengal elections

On completing one year in office, Nadda thanked the party's cadre for their dedication and hard work during the Covid-19 lockdown and assisting people in hostile situations, including in Opposition-ruled states like West Bengal and Kerala. (Photo:PTI)

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves for Delhi, triggering speculations

The political grapevine had it that Palaniswami has gone to explain to the Prime Ministers and other leaders of the BJP the difficulties in allowing the T T V Dhinakaran-led AMMK merge with the AIADMK at this point of time.(Representational Photo:DC)

Karnataka cabinet expansion likely on January 13, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. BJP chief JP Nadda and party's incharge for Karnataka, Arun Singh were also present (Twitter/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham