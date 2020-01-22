Vijayawada: Angry speaker walks out of the Assembly

Vijayawada: The Legislative Council and the Assembly on Tuesday witnessed unprecedented developments including Speaker Tammineni Sitaram walking out in protest against the behaviour of TD MLAs.

Another major development which even shocked the YSRC, was the invoking of Rule 71 in the Council by the TD which briefly threatened to jeopardise the legislative process initiated for the creation of three capitals.

The ruling party was caught off-guard when senior TD member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu wanted the Chairman to take up a motion. It has never been invoked in the history of the Council. “This rule protects the interests of the Opposition when the ruling party tries to push any policy without majority in the Council,” he told Deccan Chronicle.

In the morning, TD members rushed to the podium and started raising slogans in support of Amaravati. Some members walked up to the Chair and picked up an argument with Mr Sitaram. The visibly irritated Speaker banged the headphones on the table and announced that he was walking out.