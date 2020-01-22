Nation Politics 22 Jan 2020 Owaisi dares Amit Sh ...
Owaisi dares Amit Shah to debate over CAA, NRC, NPR

ANI
Published Jan 22, 2020, 2:12 pm IST
Updated Jan 22, 2020, 2:12 pm IST
You should debate with me. I am here. Why debate with them? The debate should be with a bearded man, challenged Owaisi
 Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter image)

"Why debate with them? Debate with me," said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday after Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav for a debate on the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing a gathering in Karimnagar, the Lok Sabha MP said that he is ready for a debate on the CAA, the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

 

"You should debate with me. I am here. Why debate with them? The debate should be with a bearded man. I can debate with them on CAA, NPR and NRC," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Tuesday attended a BJP party event in Lucknow where he said that the Opposition is spreading rumours about the CAA.

"I have come to you for a Jan Jagaran Abhiyan in Lucknow. Our government is hardly 8 months old but we are conducting this campaign to dispell the falsities being spread by the opposition against CAA. I challenge Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav to engage in a debate on CAA," he said.

...
