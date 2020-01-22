KT Rama Rao monitors TRS poll prepare from Davos

Hyderabad: TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao is presently in Davos but his eyes and ears are on the municipal elections in the state. Though he is busy at the World Economic Forum, Mr Rama Rao is in touch with party leaders through teleconference and has been giving directions to them on managing the elections.

Mr Rama Rao held discussions with TRS coordination committee members and the party’s senior leaders and asked them to be alert till the last minute of the polling process. He also asked party leaders to prepare a plan for election of the municipal chairpersons. The TRS leaders informed him that they are getting information from the ground level that the political atmosphere is in favour of the ruling party.

TRS leaders said that Mr Rama Rao’s strategy of dealing with rebel candidates will help the party.

Everyone thought that the TRS will suspend all rebel candidates, but with Mr Rama Rao’s strategy if the TRS rebel candidates win, they will support TRS candidates in the election for municipal chairperson.