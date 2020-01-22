Nation Politics 22 Jan 2020 Delhi polls: Congres ...
Delhi polls: Congress ropes in 40 star campaigners to take on Kejriwal

PTI
Published Jan 22, 2020, 4:50 pm IST
Updated Jan 22, 2020, 4:50 pm IST
Both Sidhu and Sinha, who have earlier been with the BJP, have been roped in to woo Punjabi and Purvanchali voters
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal waits to file his nomination for the forthcoming State Assembly polls. The Delhi CM filed his papers after a six-hour wait. PTI
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among the party's list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.
Interestingly, former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha are also among the top campaigners for the polls.
Both Sidhu and Sinha, who have earlier been with the BJP, have been roped in for the campaign in a bid to woo Punjabi and Purvanchali voters in the national capital.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh as well as Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states --Capt Amarinder Singh (Punjab), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and V Narayanasamy (Puducherry) -- also figure in the Congress' list of star campaigners that has been sent to the Election Commission by the party.
The Congress has announced names of 66 candidates so far for the election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly and it is likely to leave four seats for its ally RJD.
Congress' Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra, campaign committee chief Kirti Azad, AICC in-charge of Delhi P C Chacko and NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan, will also campaign for various candidates in the high-stakes poll battle.
Former chief ministers Harish Rawat and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia, senior leaders Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad, are also among the star campaigners.
Former Union minister Shashi Tharoor, who has been aggressively taking on the AAP and had launched the party's campaign in Delhi, will also canvass for various candidates for the party.
Polling will be held on February 8 for the 70-member Delhi Assembly and the results will be declared on February 11.
The Congress is seeking to revive its fortunes in the national capital this time. It had won just eight seats in 2013 and drew a blank in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls.

