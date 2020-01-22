Nation Politics 22 Jan 2020 Anti-CAA resolution ...
Nation, Politics

Anti-CAA resolution in West Bengal House next week

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Jan 22, 2020, 2:36 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2020, 2:36 am IST
On Monday we submitted the resolution opposing the CAA under Rule 169 to Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee: Partha Chatterjee.
Partha Chatterjee (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: The Trinamul Congress will bring a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the West Bengal Assembly on January 27, state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee said on Tuesday. He also reached out to the Congress and Left to support the resolution which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced a day before.

Chatterjee said, “On Monday we submitted the resolution opposing the CAA under Rule 169 to Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee. A session will be called at 2 pm on January 27. The anti-CAA resolution will be tabled by the government then. I call upon all other parties to agree to it so that it would be adopted and passed unanimously.”

 

He added, “I called up Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan informing him about the resolution.” He urged Mannan, also the leader of the Congress Legislature Party to ensure that all Opposition MLAs support the resolution.

Asked if the state would move the SC against the CAA, he replied, “Our party and government will fight it out on the streets before taking any such decision.”

Tags: citizenship amendment act (caa), partha chatterjee, west bengal chief minister mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


