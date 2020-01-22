Anti-CAA resolution in West Bengal House next week

Kolkata: The Trinamul Congress will bring a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the West Bengal Assembly on January 27, state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee said on Tuesday. He also reached out to the Congress and Left to support the resolution which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced a day before.

Chatterjee said, “On Monday we submitted the resolution opposing the CAA under Rule 169 to Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee. A session will be called at 2 pm on January 27. The anti-CAA resolution will be tabled by the government then. I call upon all other parties to agree to it so that it would be adopted and passed unanimously.”

He added, “I called up Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan informing him about the resolution.” He urged Mannan, also the leader of the Congress Legislature Party to ensure that all Opposition MLAs support the resolution.

Asked if the state would move the SC against the CAA, he replied, “Our party and government will fight it out on the streets before taking any such decision.”