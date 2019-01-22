search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Telangana Rashtra Samithi winning streak continues in rural polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 22, 2019, 12:25 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2019, 12:25 am IST
Pro-TRS candidates list in Vangapalli, the native village of Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha, in Yadadri Bhongiri district.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi
 Telangana Rashtra Samithi

Hyderabad: The TRS, which swept the recent Assembly elections, put up a good show in the first phase of panchayat polls on Monday.

As of 9.30 pm, candidates supported by the TRS had won 2,446 of the 4,073 panchayats where results were declared. The won in 829, the BJP and TD 59 and 22 respectively, the CPM 29 and CPI 17. The others were declared victorious in 671 panchayats.

 

Pro-TRS candidates list in Vangapalli, the native village of Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha, in Yadadri Bhongiri district.

The first phase of panchayat polls was held in 4,479 villages and 769 declared unanimous choices while nine gram panchayats did not get valid nominations. 
The remaining 3,701 panchayats polled on Monday morning and the results were announced in the evening.

The second and third phases of panchayat polls will be held on January 25 and 30 respectively.

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samithi, assembly elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sofia Hayat makes shocking claim about Rohit Sharma affair, reveals how it ended

Sofia revealed how things went smoothly from there on before the media came to know about their relationship.(Photo: PTI/Asian Age)
 

Meet the 'Machaan wale baba' at Kumbh

Shri Mahant Ram Krishna Das Tyagi ji Maharaj on his 'machaan'. (Photo: ANI)
 

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar review: Make your TV sound better

The Mi Soundbar is a good alternative for getting better audio from your average-sounding television speakers.
 

Boult Audio Tru5ive review: Sporty Bluetooth 5 wireless audio on a budget

The Boult Audio Tru5ive offers everything a fitness fanatic and music lover requires.
 

Huge Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 leak reveals India prices

The Samsung Galaxy M-series will be priced aggressively in India.
 

Billionaire in a burger queue

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, standing in a queue to get some burgers and fries. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Election Commission to verify voters list for missing names

Abida Hussain from Alwal said: “My husband’s name had gone missing from the list. We went for enrolment and this time my name is missing from the list. Both of us had to enrol again.”

BJP suffered in Rajasthan elections for changing names of govt schemes: Ashok Gehlot

‘Be it Centre or state, they did not leave any chance to change names. Such thinking develops bitterness and spoils ambience,’ Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Andhra CM Naidu asks Centre to reimburse Rs 3,722 crore for Polavaram project

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu broke away from the NDA early 2018. He is now spearheading efforts to bring non-BJP parties together to form a third front ahead of the general elections. (Photo: File)

Nitish Kumar defends JDU's stand on citizenship bill

The citizenship bill, which was passed in the Lower House on January 8 and is pending in the Rajya Sabha, has led to huge protests in Assam as well as other northeastern states. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

BJP claims WB govt denied landing of Amit Shah's chopper, Mamata says 'not true'

‘They are distorting and misinforming the people. It is absolutely not true,’ Mamata Banerjee said in reply to accusations. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham