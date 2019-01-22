Telangana Rashtra Samithi winning streak continues in rural polls

Hyderabad: The TRS, which swept the recent Assembly elections, put up a good show in the first phase of panchayat polls on Monday.

As of 9.30 pm, candidates supported by the TRS had won 2,446 of the 4,073 panchayats where results were declared. The won in 829, the BJP and TD 59 and 22 respectively, the CPM 29 and CPI 17. The others were declared victorious in 671 panchayats.

Pro-TRS candidates list in Vangapalli, the native village of Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha, in Yadadri Bhongiri district.

The first phase of panchayat polls was held in 4,479 villages and 769 declared unanimous choices while nine gram panchayats did not get valid nominations.

The remaining 3,701 panchayats polled on Monday morning and the results were announced in the evening.

The second and third phases of panchayat polls will be held on January 25 and 30 respectively.