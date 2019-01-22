Scramble in Congress as party set to fill slot left by Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: The Congress high command, with an eye on the general elections, is looking for a new chairman for the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) campaign committee. Mr Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who used to head the committee, has been appointed leader of the Congress Legislative Party. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has already directed the Pradesh Congress Committees to finalise the new committees.

The Congress was trounced in the recent elections and many of its leaders had to deal with a financial crisis after the defeat. So the high command and the TPCC decided to appoint a financially strong person to the post ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Manugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and LB Nagar legislator D. Sudheer Reddy are in the running. Both of them seem to be waiting for a chance to prove their capabilities. Mr Rajagopal Reddy was a strong aspirant for the CLP leader’s post.

The AICC had set January 15 as the deadline for the PCCs to send the list of names for the committees. Being busy with the Assembly session and the election of the CLP leader, the Telangana Congress has not concentrated on the issue. Party sources said that the committee list would be sent to the AICC by the end of January. Soon after the Assembly session concluded, the leaders have started lobbying for posts in the committees.

Some of the MLAs demanded the attention of the high command alleging that preference was not being given to them. Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga REdy recently alleged that the leaders who were working hard for the party were not being recognized. “The party should give importance to the leaders who lost in the Assembly elections. All the leaders in the party are stars, except me,” Mr Jagga Reddy complained.