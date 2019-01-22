search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Scramble in Congress as party set to fill slot left by Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Jan 22, 2019, 12:31 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2019, 12:31 am IST
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has already directed the Pradesh Congress Committees to finalise the new committees.
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
 Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: The Congress high command, with an eye on the general elections, is looking for a new chairman for the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) campaign committee. Mr Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who used to head the committee, has been appointed leader of the Congress Legislative Party. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has already directed the Pradesh Congress Committees to finalise the new committees.

The Congress was trounced in the recent elections and many of its leaders had to deal with a financial crisis after the defeat. So the high command and the TPCC decided to appoint a financially strong person to the post ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Manugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and LB Nagar legislator D. Sudheer Reddy are in the running. Both of them seem to be waiting for a chance to prove their capabilities. Mr Rajagopal Reddy was a strong aspirant for the CLP leader’s post.

 

The AICC had set January 15 as the deadline for the PCCs to send the list of names for the committees. Being busy with the Assembly session  and the election of the CLP leader, the Telangana Congress has not concentrated on the issue. Party sources said that the committee list would be sent to the AICC by the end of January. Soon after the Assembly session concluded, the leaders have started lobbying for posts in the committees.

Some of the MLAs demanded the attention of the high command alleging that preference was not being given to them. Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga REdy recently alleged that the leaders who were working hard for the party were not being recognized. “The party should give importance to the leaders who lost in the Assembly elections. All the leaders in the party are stars, except me,” Mr Jagga Reddy complained.

...
Tags: mallu bhatti vikramarka, tpcc, aicc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sofia Hayat makes shocking claim about Rohit Sharma affair, reveals how it ended

Sofia revealed how things went smoothly from there on before the media came to know about their relationship.(Photo: PTI/Asian Age)
 

Meet the 'Machaan wale baba' at Kumbh

Shri Mahant Ram Krishna Das Tyagi ji Maharaj on his 'machaan'. (Photo: ANI)
 

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar review: Make your TV sound better

The Mi Soundbar is a good alternative for getting better audio from your average-sounding television speakers.
 

Boult Audio Tru5ive review: Sporty Bluetooth 5 wireless audio on a budget

The Boult Audio Tru5ive offers everything a fitness fanatic and music lover requires.
 

Huge Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 leak reveals India prices

The Samsung Galaxy M-series will be priced aggressively in India.
 

Billionaire in a burger queue

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, standing in a queue to get some burgers and fries. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Election Commission to verify voters list for missing names

Abida Hussain from Alwal said: “My husband’s name had gone missing from the list. We went for enrolment and this time my name is missing from the list. Both of us had to enrol again.”

BJP suffered in Rajasthan elections for changing names of govt schemes: Ashok Gehlot

‘Be it Centre or state, they did not leave any chance to change names. Such thinking develops bitterness and spoils ambience,’ Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Andhra CM Naidu asks Centre to reimburse Rs 3,722 crore for Polavaram project

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu broke away from the NDA early 2018. He is now spearheading efforts to bring non-BJP parties together to form a third front ahead of the general elections. (Photo: File)

Nitish Kumar defends JDU's stand on citizenship bill

The citizenship bill, which was passed in the Lower House on January 8 and is pending in the Rajya Sabha, has led to huge protests in Assam as well as other northeastern states. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

BJP claims WB govt denied landing of Amit Shah's chopper, Mamata says 'not true'

‘They are distorting and misinforming the people. It is absolutely not true,’ Mamata Banerjee said in reply to accusations. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham