'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' only gimmick? Sena takes on Centre over economic survey

ANI
Published Jan 22, 2019, 12:08 pm IST
Updated Jan 22, 2019, 12:08 pm IST
This comes after Oxfam comes out with its reports with statistics saying, top one per cent rich people hold 51.53 pc of national wealth.
‘The gap between the rich and poor is growing faster in India, this report has kept this truth in front of the entire world,’ Shiv Sena stated in its mouthpiece, Saamana. (Photo: ANI | File)
 'The gap between the rich and poor is growing faster in India, this report has kept this truth in front of the entire world,' Shiv Sena stated in its mouthpiece, Saamana. (Photo: ANI | File)

Mumbai: Citing the example of a new economic survey highlighting the increasing gap between the rich and poor people in India, Shiv Sena on Tuesday took a dig at the central government and questioned if 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' slogan was only a gimmick.

In its latest study, Oxfam has claimed that billionaires in India saw their fortunes swell by Rs 2,200 crore a day last year, while top one per cent rich people held the 51.53 per cent of the national wealth.

 

"The recent report by Oxfam has told the truth of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. The gap between the rich and poor is growing faster in India, this report has kept this truth in front of the entire world," Shiv Sena stated in its mouthpiece, Saamana.

"This report is going to make every sensitive person nervous. Out of the total land of India, 51.53 per cent is owned by one per cent people. Only 10 per cent people of the country own 77.4 per cent land in India, the report states. There has been a rise of Rs 2,200 crore per day in the wealth of the one per cent rich people," the report added.

