Missing names appear on voters’ list, CEO Rajat Kumar shocked

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jan 22, 2019, 12:19 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2019, 12:23 am IST
Chief electoral officer Dr Rajat Kumar said, “It is not possible that the names will be there now.”
Hyderabad: Over 15 voters who had not found their names at polling booths during Assembly polls on December 7, found their names on the list when they went for a special enrolment drive on Sunday.

Told that their names were there on the list during the enrolment drive, the residents of Sainkpuri, Yapral, Alwal, Kapra and Saket were baffled, wondering why they had failed to find it on voting day.

“I had gone to Vijaya School in Kapra with my 91-year-old father,” said Beyniaz Edulji from Sainkpuri. “Before voting in December, my name was there along with that of my family members on the list at the Sainkpuri office. But on the day of voting, my name had disappeared. At the special drive, they are telling me that my name is there. How is that possible? Why was it missing on election day?”

Abida Hussain from Alwal said: “My husband’s name had gone missing from the list. We went for enrolment and this time my name is missing from the list. Both of us had to enrol again.”

