Will try to sort out issues with Centre, says Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said the AP government would try till the last minute to sort out outstanding issues with the Centre, but would not compromise on development.

He was reacting to the angry outburst of Ankapalle MP Avanthi Srinivas who said while speaking at the day-long TD workshop on Sunday in that the NDA government at the Centre was insulting five crore people of Andhra Pradesh but not fulfilling its commitments.

He said the Centre had not responded appropriately even though Mr Naidu had visited Delhi 42 times to highlight issues that needed to be resolved.

Mr Naidu said that as Chief Minister and an ally of the NDA, he could not take on the Union government, unlike others. He told party leaders not to lose patience and directed them not to speak against the Centre.