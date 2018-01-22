search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya says not in Governor race

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 22, 2018, 1:12 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2018, 1:25 am IST
“I am not fit for the Raj Bhavan, only fit for the praja bhavan,” he said and added that he would be contesting again from his constituency.
Bandaru Dattatreya
 Bandaru Dattatreya

Hyderabad: Former minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday said he was not interested in being made Governor, as is being speculated, and was keen on contesting again from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.

“I am not fit for the Raj Bhavan, only fit for the praja bhavan,” he said and added that he would be contesting again from his constituency.

 

Referring to Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan’s praise of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the rapid pace at the Kaleshwaram project, Mr Dattatreya said the Governor should have thanked the Centre for arranging finances for irrigation projects including Kaleshwaram. 

He said the NDA government had given funds even for Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha, which should have been mentioned by the Governor. He declined to comment on BJP leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy threatening to quit the party, saying the state leadership was looking into the issue.

Tags: bandaru dattatreya, e.s.l. narasimhan, mission kakatiya
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smartphones may help search for rare cosmic rays

Cosmic rays emanate from supernovae and black holes, and, upon interacting with air particles, form cascades of secondary particles with lower energy.
 

Pad Man vs Aiyaary: Manoj trolled for retweeting ‘dig’ at Akshay; Sidharth irritated?

Akshay Kumar's 'Padman' was set to release on 13th April, before taking 'Aiyaary' dates twice.
 

IPL 2018 players’ auction: Here’s the list of all 578 cricketers and their base price

While there will be a stiff competition amongst the teams to win the coveted trophy as the tournament begins in April, the teams will first have a tug of war as the big IPL players' auction takes place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.(Photo: AFP / BCCI / PTI)
 

Now keep your location as the wallpaper on your Google Pixel

Skyline also includes parallax scrolling and the theme colour changes based on the colour of the image. However, this is only supported in Android 8.1 Oreo only.
 

Stem cells will help enlarge penis, breast size: Researchers

Stem cells, or unspecialised cells that can produce tissue, are currently used to help patients with damage to their bodies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prabhas to get married this year, says his uncle Krishnam Raju

Prabhas his uncle Krishnam Raju.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

State of play: Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

It’s happening! The revolving door is here. And post the February vote-on-account budget, when the trio of parties sit down and decide on tickets, will be when all doors will slam shut.

Governor praises K Chandrasekhar Rao on Kaleshwaram project

E.S.L Narasimhan said on Saturday that Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should now on be called as ‘Kaleshwaram Chandrasekhar Rao’ for turning the dream of constructing the gigantic irrigation project into reality.

K T Rama Rao asks Smriti to help out Sircilla weavers

Mr Rao said that there had been a substantial improvement in the powerloom sector provided in Erode (Tamil Nadu) and Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) after the cluster was set-up.

Telanagana PCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy picks nominees for Assembly elections

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy may not get Munugode, which goes to Palvai Sravanthi Reddy.

Kin welcome Kamal Haasan's journey from APJ Abdul Kalam's home

Kamal Haasan’s foray into formal politics with the launch of a new political party.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham