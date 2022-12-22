  
Nation, Politics

Widespread celebrations mark Jagan’s 50th birthday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 22, 2022, 12:50 am IST
Updated Dec 22, 2022, 12:50 am IST
PM Modi wishes the CM long and healthy life.
  PM Modi wishes the CM long and healthy life. (DC File Photo)

VIJAYAWADA:  Gaiety, pomp, social services and cake cutting marked the 50th birthday celebrations of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday. The CM celebrated by cutting a cake at his camp office in presence of his cabinet colleagues, public representatives, officials and well-wishers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan were among those who conveyed birthday greetings to the AP Chief Minister.

Taking to twitter, PM Modi said, "Best wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Garu on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life".
Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan tweeted, "May Lord Jagannath and Lord Venkateswara shower their blessings and guide you to lead the State of Andhra Pradesh on the path of progress and prosperity."

Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu tweeted: “Birthday greetings to @ysjagan.” Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan too extended his birthday greetings to the CM.

Other prominent personalities who conveyed their wishes on twitter included Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S. Bommai, several union ministers and state leaders.

At YSR Congress Party central office, party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, along with party leaders, cut a 500-kg cake to celebrate the birthday of the Chief Minister.

At AP Bhavan, New Delhi, YSRC MPs Mithun Reddy, M. Bharat, Vanga Geeta, Talari Rangaiah, Reddappa, Madhav, Gurumurthy, Sanjeev, Lavu Krishnadevarayalu, Sridhar, and R. Krishnaiah, AP Bhavan employees, party activists and others participated in the celebrations.

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, megastar K. Chiranjeevi, actor Vishal and others of cine world took to twitter and wished the CM. Nellore MLA Anil Kumar Yadav and health minister V. Rajini planted saplings to mark Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday.

 

Tags: ys jagan birthday, prime minister narendra modi, ap governor biswabhusan harichandan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


