Trouble shooter Digvijaya to meet TPCC leaders on Thursday

HYDERABAD: AICC general secretary and former Madhya Pradesh chief

minister Digvijaya Singh, who was delegated by the party high command to

address the crisis that bubbled up in Telangana Congress following the open

rebellion from several senior party leaders against PCC president Revanth

Reddy, arrived in the city on Wednesday to mediate the differences between

senior party leaders and the Revanth Reddy camp.

"As far as I can tell, the matter isn't very serious," Digvijaya, a former

two-term Madhya Pradesh CM and Rajya Sabha member, told Deccan Chronicle

exclusively before leaving for Hyderabad. “There are a few minor issues that

we will resolve to everyone's satisfaction," he remarked.

TPCC leaders welcomed Digvijaya Singh, known as a troubleshooter in the

Congress party, as soon as he arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

(RGIA) on Wednesday evening. The senior Congressman will be meeting party

leaders on Thursday and iron out differences within the party.

Digvijaya Singh's visit to the city was necessitated by the resignation of

13 PCC members suspected of being Revanth Reddy supporters, including MLA

Seethakka and former MLA Vem Narender Reddy. Their resignations come after

seniors raised a revolt banner against Revanth by bringing up the issue of

"migrant leaders" receiving preferential treatment in the PCC while

"original Congressmen" are ignored.

The 13 PCC members tendered resignations after senior leaders, including

former PCC president and MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti

Vikramarka, PCC working president K Jagga Reddy and Madhu Yaski Goud,

convened a meeting a few days ago and accused that people who "migrated"

from the TDP to the Congress were given prominence in TPCC committees.

Meanwhile, TPCC general secretary Patel Ramesh Reddy stated that they had

worked hard for the Congress party since joining it from the TDP. "We joined

Congress six years ago and worked hard for the party. The party's high command recognised our hard work and accordingly gave us the posts in the

committees," "Ramesh Reddy contended.

Another Congress leader Charagonda Venkatesh stated that they joined the

party to support Sonia Gandhi in giving separate statehood to Telangana. "We

were saddened after senior party leader made allegations that migrants were given positions in the PCC committees,” Venkatesh remarked.