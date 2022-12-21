  
Nation Politics 21 Dec 2022 Trouble shooter Digv ...
Nation, Politics

Trouble shooter Digvijaya to meet TPCC leaders on Thursday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 21, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Dec 21, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
File photo of Digvijaya Singh (Photo: PTI)
HYDERABAD: AICC general secretary and former Madhya Pradesh chief
minister Digvijaya Singh, who was delegated by the party high command to
address the crisis that bubbled up in Telangana Congress following the open
rebellion from several senior party leaders against PCC president Revanth
Reddy, arrived in the city on Wednesday to mediate the differences between
senior party leaders and the Revanth Reddy camp.

"As far as I can tell, the matter isn't very serious," Digvijaya, a former
two-term Madhya Pradesh CM and Rajya Sabha member, told Deccan Chronicle
exclusively before leaving for Hyderabad. “There are a few minor issues that
we will resolve to everyone's satisfaction," he remarked.

TPCC leaders welcomed Digvijaya Singh, known as a troubleshooter in the
Congress party, as soon as he arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
(RGIA) on Wednesday evening. The senior Congressman will be meeting party
leaders on Thursday and iron out differences within the party.

Digvijaya Singh's visit to the city was necessitated by the resignation of
13 PCC members suspected of being Revanth Reddy supporters, including MLA
Seethakka and former MLA Vem Narender Reddy. Their resignations come after
seniors raised a revolt banner against Revanth by bringing up the issue of
"migrant leaders" receiving preferential treatment in the PCC while
"original Congressmen" are ignored.

The 13 PCC members tendered resignations after senior leaders, including
former PCC president and MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti
Vikramarka, PCC working president K Jagga Reddy and Madhu Yaski Goud,
convened a meeting a few days ago and accused that people who "migrated"
from the TDP to the Congress were given prominence in TPCC committees.

Meanwhile, TPCC general secretary Patel Ramesh Reddy stated that they had
worked hard for the Congress party since joining it from the TDP. "We joined
Congress six years ago and worked hard for the party. The party's high command recognised our hard work and accordingly gave us the posts in the
committees," "Ramesh Reddy contended.

Another Congress leader Charagonda Venkatesh stated that they joined the
party to support Sonia Gandhi in giving separate statehood to Telangana. "We
were saddened after senior party leader made allegations that migrants were given positions in the PCC committees,” Venkatesh remarked.

Tags: digvijaya singh, telangana congress, a revanth reddy, rajiv gandhi international airport, telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


