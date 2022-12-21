Storm in Telangana Congress cools down after high command steps in

The party's high command delegated to Digvijaya Singh (in picture) the task of restoring order in Telangana Congress by engaging with disgruntled leaders. — DC File Image

Hyderabad: While infighting in the BRS appears to be raging, with MLAs defying a minister and the city mayor, the ongoing crisis in the Telangana Congress seemed to have calmed on Tuesday, thanks to the intervention of the party's high command.

Senior and “loyal” Telangana Congress leaders who are upset about “migrants” and “newcomers” getting priority in party posts have cancelled their proposed meeting on Tuesday to decide their next course of action after the party high command reached out to them and assured them that all issues would be resolved through talks.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal reportedly called senior Congress leaders on Tuesday, including Nalgonda Lok Sabha member and former TPCC chief N.Uttam Kumar Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and assured them that all issues would be resolved through discussions in party internal meetings.

They also asked them not to make hasty decisions and not to express their opinions in public or to the media.

Earlier in the day, the party's high command delegated to Digvijaya Singh the task of restoring order in Telangana Congress by engaging with disgruntled leaders. He was reportedly asked to speak to Telangana Congress senior leaders one-on-one and submit a report to Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi. Following these developments, Telangana Congress leaders cancelled their Tuesday meeting.

Meanwhile, Bhatti Vikramarka stated that they never demanded the resignation of “migrants” and “newcomers” to party roles, but rather that the party high leadership recognise seniors and loyalists who had worked for the party for a long time. He said seniors and loyalists were deeply pained with “newcomers” and “migrants” getting general secretary posts.