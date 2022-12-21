KTR accepts Bandi’s challenge on drug tests

Nothing would happen to any TRS leader if Modi, Godi, or ED come. I am prepared to provide blood, hair samples. I demand that Modi and other BJP officials provide samples as well. Are they willing to do so and take a drug test? Not only hair, but I am willing to offer them my entire head of hair, blood, skin, and kidney for the drug test. If the drug test results are negative, I will beat Bandi Sanjay with chappals in front of the people at the Karimnagar Chowrasta. (File photo: DC)

Warangal: Accepting BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s challenge, BRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao stated that he was willing to take drug tests as sought by the Karimnagar MP, but that if the tests came back negative, the BJP leader must be prepared to be beaten with chappals in front of the people at Karimnagar Chowrasta.

Rama Rao, who has been silent for many days to the BJP's allegations that he was involved in a drug racket, stated that, unable to face the BRS politically, the BJP's national leadership released “hunting dogs into Telangana state”, but that the “BRS is not afraid of such dogs” and is ready to face them to teach them a fitting lesson. He was speaking to the media during his visit to Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday as part of the ongoing campaigning ahead of the district's Cooperative Electricity Supply Society (CESS) elections on December 24.

"Nothing would happen to any TRS leader if Modi, Godi, or ED come. I am prepared to provide blood, hair samples. I demand that Modi and other BJP officials provide samples as well. Are they willing to do so and take a drug test? Not only hair, but I am willing to offer them my entire head of hair, blood, skin, and kidney for the drug test. If the drug test results are negative, I will beat Bandi Sanjay with chappals in front of the people at the Karimnagar Chowrasta,” he added.

Rama Rao further stated that if Sanjay Kumar has the courage, he must reveal what he did for Karimnagar. Has he taken any steps to bring a Road Over Bridge (ROB) to Teegala Guttapalli in Karimnagar, he asked. He also said Sanjay Kumar always boasted about being a Hindu, but has he secured any funds for the development of temples in the taste, he asked.