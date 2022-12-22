CM KCR to visit Delhi to focus on BRS' national foray

HYDERABAD: For the second time this month, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is scheduled to fly to New Delhi after Christmas and is likely to camp there for a week from December 26 to January 1 to focus on national politics.

The CM announced on November 24 that the Assembly would hold a special session in December for a week, but this looks unlikely given Christmas celebrations this week and the CM’s week-long visit to New Delhi. The CM might schedule the session prior to Sankranti in January, sources said.

It may be noted that the CM announced that a special session of the Assembly would be held to apprise the people of the state about the losses the state government had incurred as a result of the "unnecessary restrictions" imposed by the BJP-led government at the centre on loans in the current financial year 2022–2023.

Further, when President Draupadi Murmu visits Telangana for five days starting on December 26 as part of her southern trip, the CM would not be present in the state.

The CM will be camping in New Delhi for a second time this month. Earlier, the CM camped out in the national capital for five days from December 12 to December 16. He inaugurated the BRS national office on December 14 and held

meetings with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Janata Dal

(Secular) leader H.D.Kumaraswamy besides leaders of farmers' associations of

several states to discuss working together to emerge as a strong alternative

for BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.