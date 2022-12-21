  
Nation Politics 21 Dec 2022 TS government to dis ...
Nation, Politics

TS government to distribute 2.5 lakh nutrition kits in 9 districts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 21, 2022, 12:51 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2022, 12:52 am IST
Government staff prepare KCR Nutrition Kits to be distributed from Tuesday in nine districts. — DC Image
 Government staff prepare KCR Nutrition Kits to be distributed from Tuesday in nine districts. — DC Image

Hyderabad: The government will begin distribution of about 2.5 lakh KCR Nutrition Kits to pregnant women in nine districts from Wednesday. The kits are aimed at improving the nutritional status of pregnant women, especially those who suffer from anaemia, and the nine chosen districts have a high prevalence of anaemia.

Health minister T Harish Rao will virtually launch the distribution at Kamareddy district while Ministers, MLAs and other public representatives will participate in the programme in the other eight districts. The government is spending a sum of Rs 50 crore for the initiative.

The nine districts where the kits will be distributed are Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Kumrambheem Asifabad, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool and Vikarabad. As per estimates, about 1.25 lakh pregnant women will benefit from the Kits.

Each Nutrition Kit contains a kg of nutrition mix powder, a kg of dates, three bottles of iron supplementing syrup, half kg of ghee, an Albendazole tablet, a cup and a plastic basket. The aim of the initiative is to reduce the prevalence of anaemia by increasing haemoglobin percentage in the womens’ blood by providing them the required nutrition.

The Kits will be given once during the second ANC (Antenatal Care) check-up between 13 and 27 weeks and a second time during the third ANC checkup between 28 and 34 weeks. The kits will be distributed in 231 health centres in nine districts.

District                               Percentage anaemia prevalence

Adilabad                             72
Bhadradri Kothagudem      75
Jayashankar Bhupalpally    66
Jogulamba Gadwal             82
Kumrambheem                  83
Mulugu                              73
Nagarkurnool                    73
Kamareddy                        76
Vikarabad                           79

...
Tags: pregnant women, anaemia, t harish rao, kcr nutrition kits
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Uppal MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy supporters accuse Vijayalaxmi, Bonthu Rammohan, and his wife Sridevi of banding together against him in Uppal constituency and hatching a conspiracy to harm his image and reputation by inciting unnecessary controversies in the hope that the party leadership will deny Subhash Reddy a ticket to contest the Assembly elections in 2023.(File Image: DC)

Infighting between Uppal MLA and GHMC mayor

Now, the state government has received necessary approvals from the ministry of environment, forests and climate change and director general of foreign trade for auctioning and exporting the seized logs. — Representational Image/DC

Andhra Pradesh eyes ₹3K crore from e-auction of seized red sanders

The court also rejected the pleas of the colleges, which challenged the Regulations 3.4, 5.5, 5.6 and 6.1 of the JNTU Affiliation Procedure and Regulations (with effect from 2020-21), which mandates JNTU to obtain permission from the state government for offering new courses or increase in the seat intake in existing courses. (Photo: DC)

Telangana HC dismisses pleas of private Eng colleges

The fifth submarine of the Project-75, Kalvari Class submarines. (Photo: PTI)

Navy gets 5th scorpene-class submarine, Vagir



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nitish hints at Tejashwi Yadav as his political heir

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar(R) with state Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav during a ceremony to distribute appointment letters, in Patna on Tuesday. (PTI)

Nadda says Rahul speaking China's language to lower armed forces' morale

Nadda accused Gandhi of

KTR accepts Bandi’s challenge on drug tests

Nothing would happen to any TRS leader if Modi, Godi, or ED come. I am prepared to provide blood, hair samples. I demand that Modi and other BJP officials provide samples as well. Are they willing to do so and take a drug test? Not only hair, but I am willing to offer them my entire head of hair, blood, skin, and kidney for the drug test. If the drug test results are negative, I will beat Bandi Sanjay with chappals in front of the people at the Karimnagar Chowrasta. (File photo: DC)

Infighting between Uppal MLA and GHMC mayor

Uppal MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy supporters accuse Vijayalaxmi, Bonthu Rammohan, and his wife Sridevi of banding together against him in Uppal constituency and hatching a conspiracy to harm his image and reputation by inciting unnecessary controversies in the hope that the party leadership will deny Subhash Reddy a ticket to contest the Assembly elections in 2023.(File Image: DC)

Firm generating morphed images of politicians hired by Cong: Cybercrime cops

File photo of police searches in Sunil Kanugolu's office. (DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->