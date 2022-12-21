Delhi liquor scam: Kavitha says allegations on her are false

Hyderabad: The inclusion of BRS MLC and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha’s name in the latest chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor scam sparked lively Twitter exchanges between Kavitha and the opposition party leaders.

Kavitha, responding to tweets on her alleged involvement in the scam from

BJP leader and former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy as well as Congress MP and in-charge of party’s affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore, maintained

her innocence saying the accusations of her role in the scam were “false and

bogus”.

Tagore's tweet, tagging Kavitha said, “lot explanations @RaoKavitha garu”

was met with her saying, “The accusations on me are completely bogus and

false. Only time will prove my sincerity. It’s a political vendetta of BJP,

as they fear BRS Party Chief CM KCR ji’s expose on their anti-farmer &

pro-capitalist policies.”

Her Twitter exchange with Rajgopal Reddy went a little longer, with the BJP

leader and former Munugode MLA tagging her with a newspaper clip and saying,

“Liquor Queen’s name was mentioned 28 times in the chargesheet.”

Kavitha was quick to respond. “Rajgopal anna (big brother), don’t be in a

hurry and say incorrect things. Whether it is 28 times my name is included

or 28,000 times my name is included, a falsehood will not become the truth,”

she tweeted back. Kavitha signed off saying “#TruthWillPrevail.”

Rajgopal Reddy, who was at the receiving end for a long time in the run-up

to the Munugode bypoll, which he lost to the BRS, responded saying, “Truth

is like a fire chellamma (little sister). Your involvement in the liquor

scam is the truth. It is certain you will go to prison. Neither your

brother, nor your father can save you.”

He went on to say that because minister K.T. Rama Rao and other BRS leaders spread falsehood about the Rs 18,000 coal mining contract won by a firm owned by his family, and attacked “my character to defeat me, your entire family will end up in prison.”