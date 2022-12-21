  
Nation, Politics

BJP says Telangana liquor policy same as Delhi's

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 21, 2022, 6:23 pm IST
Updated Dec 21, 2022, 6:23 pm IST
File photo of BJP ational General Secretary Tarun Chugh along with Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)
HYDERABAD: The BJP on Wednesday said the liquor policy in Telangana was the same as that in Delhi and Punjab, and said the Directorate of Enforcement (ED)’s chargesheet in the Delhi liquor scam case has made it clear the involvement of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha and current MLC in the state, in the scam.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, BJP’s general secretary and Telangana affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh said it was now time for Kavitha to explain why phone after phone was bought and destroyed, and what her relations with the other accused in the scam are.

Chugh also took aim at Chandrashekar Rao declaring “KCR’s silence on this speaks for itself.” The chargesheet, he said, clearly states, with evidence, that the scamsters met in Kavitha’s house in Hyderabad, and at the Oberoi Hotel in Delhi. Kavitha has a lot to explain, Chugh said, adding: “I want to ask KCR why Kavitha’s name was mentioned in the chargesheet 43 times. What is her relationship with the accused Sameer Mahendru and others.”

The BJP leader said people of Telangana want to know “what kind of mafia was being run” in which Kavitha was involved that required her to go through so many mobiles and destroy them one after the other. We have full faith in the justice system. Harsh punishment must be meted out to those involved in the scam.”

Chugh said “we have been saying from the very beginning that corruption, family rule, have been the hallmark of the Telangana government, these two are its schemes and plans. I was reading the chargesheet. It is clear how Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, along with his AAP leaders favoured a south based liquor cartel. It is a scam of bribes and commissions of Rs 100 crore, and may be more.”

He said the Telangana Chief Minister, along with family, after looting Telangana wants to save the loot and so changed his party name from TRS to BRS. “The name change is part of ‘save the loot scheme’. The way the KCR family looted Telangana, has now spread to Delhi. That is why KCR came to meet Kejriwal, and Mann in Punjab. The liquor scams in both states must be investigated thoroughly and whoever is involved, must be punished.”

