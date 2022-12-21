AP Speaker asks religious heads to send proposals for new churches

Visakhapatnam: Speaker Tammineni Sitaram participated in the annual Christmas celebrations organised by the minority welfare department in Zilla Parishad Hall in Srikakulam town on Tuesday.

Stating Christmas as the biggest festival in the world, the Speaker asked the religious heads to send proposals to build community halls and churches that he offered to discuss with the Chief Minister. The religious heads also presented a Bible to the Speaker on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sitaram said Christ carried a message of love and affection all over the world.

District collector Srikesh Latkar spoke about the importance of the tenets of the Bible, the Christmas Tree and Santa Claus. He said he had asked the tahsildars to issue pattas for the burial grounds and also asked for proposals to construct community halls and churches.

Superintendent of police G. Radhika said Jesus brought peace to the world and his preaching are still relevant for the society.