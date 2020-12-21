Nation Politics 21 Dec 2020 YSRC MLAs plan Guinn ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC MLAs plan Guinness entry for Jagan's birthday fest

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 21, 2020, 10:46 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2020, 12:22 pm IST
Srisailam EO K.S. Rama Rao said Vedashirwadavachanam will be rendered by temple priests on occasion
Attempts are being made to gain entry into the Guinness Book of World Records by organising record-breaking blood donation camps on Jagan's birthday. — DC Image
 Attempts are being made to gain entry into the Guinness Book of World Records by organising record-breaking blood donation camps on Jagan's birthday. — DC Image

KURNOOL:  YSRCP MLAs throughout the state are gearing up for a "never-before-ever-after" celebrations to mark the 49th birthday of their leader and Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

YSRCP central office has directed all its MLAs to organise blood donation camps in their respective constituencies across the state. Attempts are also being made to gain entry into the Guinness Book of World Records by organising record-breaking blood donation camps. Party leaders feel this could well be possible with Covid-19 receding in the state and party cadre, apart from Jagan fans, being enthusiastic about donating blood at all mandal headquarters in the state.

 

Srisailam executive officer K.S. Rama Rao said Vedashirwada Vachanam will be rendered by temple priests on occasion of the Chief Minister’s birthday.
Bakers are also doing brisk business and many MLAs have announced plans of ordering 49-kg cakes to mark the 49th birthday of their leader.

Nandyal MLA Silpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy announced that 300 party activists will be donating blood. “Though more than 1,000 cadres have come forward, doctors have advised us to limit the donors to 300, as they only have limited storage facilities,” Ravichandra Kishore maintained.

 

Kurnool legislator Hafeez Khan said a large number of activists have voluntarily come forward to donate their blood to mark the birthday of CM Jagan. Pathikonda MLA Cherukulapati Sridevi said her constituency is full of Jagan fans and they are planning some surprise celebrations on Monday. “I have heard they have ordered a cake weighing 49 kg to match the age of Jagan. We will be cutting the mega cake on the day and share it with public,” she said.

Adoni MLA Y. Sai Prasad Reddy said apart from organising the blood donation camp, party activists will go around hospitals and distribute fruits and bread to convalescing patients. “I have ordered 500 bed sheets, which will be given to the destitute and orphans on occasion of Jagan's birthday," the Adoni legislator stated.

 

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy said, “My constituency comprises of die-hard Jagan fans. We are planning blood donation and other charitable activities.” Banaganapalle MLA Katasani Rami Reddy said at least 200 people will participate in the blood donation camp in his constituency.

Bakers in Kurnool city are receiving massive orders from YSRCP activists. Nagaraju of Peevi Bakers asserted that they can meet the orders placed by Jagan followers as they have a big owen to bake large cakes. Mongini Cake Shop's Afsar Pasha said since he sells only premium variety of cakes, only select people have placed orders at his outlet. A representative of Rama Bakery said orders will be processed as they come.

 

...
Tags: ysrc activists plan guinness book of world records blood camps, srisailam temple vedasirvachanam to jagan on birthday, 49-kg cake on jagan 49th birthday, adoni mla to distribute bedsheets jagan birthday


Latest From Nation

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

New strain of COVID-19: Kejriwal asks Centre to ban all flights from UK

Tomatoes outside the Pathikonda market yard in Kurnool. — DC Image

Farmers get just Re 1 per kg of tomato at Pathikonda market

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flagged off the final leg of the ride to Kanyakumari, totalling 1,279 km. — DC Image

Para cyclists set off on long ride

In another case, the High Court dismissed the claims of the Wakf Board over the ownership of 50 acres. — DC Image

High Court slams Telangana for claiming lands in Hafeezpet area



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress plans ‘chintan shivir’ to address woes

Insiders claim that Mrs Gandhi heard the entire gathering patiently and said that more such interactions will take place.

Demands for leadership change in Kerala units of Congress, BJP

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandran during a press meet after the Kerala local body elections in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (PTI)

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Telangana PCC chief Uttam Kumar resigns

The party also lost the Huzurnagar bypoll, Uttam Kumar Reddy’s Assembly seat, as well as the one at Dubbak last month.

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Tomar meet PM Modi ahead of farmer-govt meeting

Union Minister for Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses media representatives as MoS for Commerce Som Prakash looks on after a meeting with farmers over the new farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham